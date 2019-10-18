UFC on ESPN 6: 'Nothing is impossible' - the inspirational story of Charles Rosa's comeback

Charles Rosa suffered a career-threatening neck injury in 2017.

Charles Rosa's journey back to the Octagon after being out of action for 30 months due to a career threatening injury, is nothing short of inspirational. Rosa finally makes his comeback against Manny Bermudez at UFC on ESPN 6 at TD Garden in Boston.

Doctors say Rosa can't continue fighting anymore

After suffering a neck injury in 2017, dark clouds loomed large over his fighting career as he was unable to get a clearance from the UFC physicians. One doctor even told him that it was unlikely that he would ever be able to step inside the cage again.

Despite the heartbreak, Rosa wasn't willing to give up just yet

However, Rosa had other plans. He put all his heart and soul into ensuring that he is able to do what he loves to do once again. In a recent interaction with the media, he recalled the dark times that he endured in the past couple of years. (h/t MMA Junkie)

“I had that moment where the doctor said, ‘You should consider hanging it up', that almost brought tears to my eyes when he said that. There was silence in the room. I stopped and I said, ‘What’s the other option?’

“He didn’t really say, so I told him what the other option is: ‘I’m going to defy all odds and I’m going to beat this. I’m going to work hard and I’m going to do everything I can possibly do to come back.'”

The comeback is finally on

Rosa has been very active in the gym in the past couple of years and has traveled extensively in search of the best physical therapy facilities around the globe. He believes that his time outside of the cage is actually a blessing in disguise for him.

“I would train since I started training jiu-jitsu and MMA and wrestling. I just trained six hours a day, every single day, even on Sundays. Even though people told me to take days off, I didn’t believe in that. I just thought the harder you worked, the better you got – which is kind of true. But you’ve also got to take care of your body."

“Like my dad told me, ‘If you don’t take a break, I ought to give you one.’ I think that’s what kind of happened, and I broke my body a little bit and overworked it. But I learned from my mistakes and I’ve built my body up to be the strongest it’s ever been.”

His opponent's submission prowess doesn't faze him. Rosa feels that having trained with the best fighters on the planet, it will be easy pickings for him come Friday.

“I just feel like he’s a one-trick pony. I’m a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and I train at American Top Team with the best fighters on the planet. There’s no denying that American Top Team has all the tools and people I need and I get the best looks. I know that if I can hang with those guys that are specialists in each thing that there’s no doubt I’ll be ready for Manny."

