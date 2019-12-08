UFC on ESPN 7: Cynthia Calvillo scripts late comeback to secure majority draw against Marina Rodriguez

Cynthia Calvillo

Cynthia Calvillo mounted a very late comeback in the third round of her co-main event clash against Marina Rodriguez at UFC on ESPN 7 inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. to secure a majority draw at the end of an enthralling contest.

Calvillo got dominated by Rodriguez in the first two rounds but she came back spectacularly in the final round to take her opponent down and landed some vicious ground and pound on her which saved the day for the American fighter.

Rodriguez showed her superior Muay Thai skills in the opening rounds, landing some vicious knees to the head of Calvillo from the clinch. Calvillo was looking for the takedown but she was wary of the threat that Rodriguez's knees posed.

Rodriguez was smart in creating distance to avoid the possibility of a takedown and laid the beatdown on Calvillo whenever she stepped in range. Calvillo took an unbelievable amount of punishment and barely survived the first two rounds.

The third round was a different story however. Calvillo managed to take Rodriguez down early in the round, and after securing the top mount, dropped massive bombs on her opponent. It looked like the referee would step in to call an end to the fight but Rodriguez somehow managed to get back up to her feet just before the round came to an end.

The judges were convinced that the late comeback from Calvillo was enough for her to salvage a draw from the fight which was mostly dominated by Rodriguez. The contest was scored 29-28, 28-28 and 28-28 by the judges at cage side.