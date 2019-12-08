UFC on ESPN 7: Rob Font outwits Ricky Simon in 'fight of the night' contender

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 08 Dec 2019, 09:16 IST SHARE

Rob Font

The main card at UFC on ESPN 7 kicked off with a swashbuckling Bantamweight encounter between Rob Font and Ricky Simon. Font ended the year on a sweet note as he beat Simon via unanimous decision in what was a very tactical back and forth encounter.

This was Font's first fight since beating Sergio Pettis back in December, 2018 and he put up a brilliant display over three rounds to clinch the win as the judges sitting cage side scored the fight 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 in his favor.

Font was smart with his striking and showed good understanding of distance along with brilliant take down defense to keep Simon away throughout the duration of the fight.

Font pressured Simon with his jab as the latter looked to take the fight to the ground. Simon was somewhat successful in the first round as he landed a vicious combination on Font which clearly rocked him.

However, Font came back strongly in the later rounds, connecting with several nasty uppercuts and stifling Simon's takedown attempts by showing agility on the sprawl. In the final moments of the bout, both fighters chose to stand and bang in the center of the Octagon until the end of the fight.

The win will take Font further up the Bantamweight division as the American fighter now has two back to back wins under his belt. In the post fight interview, Font said that he doesn't care who is put in front of him, he just wants to keep fighting.

“I don’t care who it is. I’ll sign the contract right now. Just put me back in, please.”

10th-ranked bantamweight Rob Font (17-4) signs off on another quality win, outstriking and outhustling an indefatigable Ricky Simón down the stretch to secure a unanimous decision. You've got to love some of these combos. #UFCDC pic.twitter.com/AjSvHOeS7T — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) December 8, 2019