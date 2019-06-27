UFC on ESPN: Demian Maia talks about the importance of his fight, future title fight and more (Exclusive)

At UFC on ESPN 3, Demian Maia will be making a return to the Octagon for a fight against Anthony Rocco Martin.

Coming on the back of a win, Maia will be looking to get a win so as to work towards a title fight. I had the chance to ask him a few questions before his fight.

Q. After bouncing back with your last win, how important is this fight for you?

DM: I think it's like every fight is very important, especially at this stage in my career. But the main goal for me is to win this fight, because I know if I win this fight, I will be the second UFC fighter with most wins in the history of the UFC, and I will be closer to being the first. So, that's one of my goals in my career right now, to be the guy with most wins in the UFC.

Q. What has training been like ahead of this fight?

DM: Training was way down in Brazil. I felt pretty good. I feel like I'm improving every time, and this time is no different.

Q. What is your opinion of your opponent, Anthony Rocco Martin?

DM: He is a pretty tough opponent, pretty well rounded, good jiu-jitsu. I think it will be a good fight.

Q. If there was one fighter you could face in the UFC, who would it be?

DM: That's a tough question. When I'm in the fight week, I'm just thinking about the guy that I have a fight with. But of course, every win you have, you are thinking about fighting for the title, so it's always the Champion.

Q. Other than fighting, what are your hobbies?

DM: I like many thinks, I like to surf, I like to play the guitar, I like to be with my kids, to read, to travel. There are many things that I like to do.