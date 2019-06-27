UFC on ESPN: Junior Dos Santos talks about preparing for Francis Ngannou and more (Exclusive)

UFC on ESPN: Junior Dos Santos vs Francis Ngannou

UFC on ESPN 3 is coming to the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota with quite a stacked card of fights. The headlining fight of the night is between two top UFC Heavyweight contenders, Junior Dos Santos and Francis Ngannou.

JDS aka Junior dos Santos is back in form with three back-to-back wins to his name. His last win came against former Title contender Derrick Lewis. Now looking to pick up a win against Ngannou, I was able to ask Junior dos Santos a few questions before his fight.

Junior dos Santos

Q. Your last three fights have seen a huge return to form and contention. What has the journey been like for you?

JDS: The journey has been great! I’m a blessed man, and everything that happens is just more opportunities to learn and grow.

Q. What has the training been like ahead of the fight?

JDS: My training has been great. I’m lucky to have great people around me, and we work very well together.

Q. Francis Ngannou has knocked out his last two opponents in the first minute. Is that something that you have prepared for?

JDS: Francis is a very dangerous guy. He has a lot of knockout power and we know he is most dangerous in the first round. We are ready for that, and ready for anything else.

Q. After this fight, would you say a title fight is next for you?

JDS: I think a title fight is inevitable, but my goal right now is to stay active. I want to fight at least three times per year.

Q. Other than fighting, what are some of your hobbies?

JDS: I’m a pretty mellow guy. When I’m not training, I’m home and enjoying my family: my wife Isadora, and our two kids.