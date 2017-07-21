UFC on Fox 25 - Chris Weidmann vs. Kelvin Gastelum: Preview and predictions

Live and Exclusive on SONY ESPN HD - Sunday 05:30 AM 23rd July 2017.

by Matthew Thomas Preview 21 Jul 2017, 22:51 IST

Will Weidman put his demons behind him?

UFC on Fox 25 or Fight Night Long Island sees former Middleweight champion Chris Weidmann try to break a three-fight losing streak as he takes on a surging Kelvin Gastelum, whose problems outside the Octagon continue to stutter his progress.

In the co-main event, Bantamweight veterans will collide as Dennis "the Menace" Bermudez will try to return to winning ways after a loss in his last stint in the Octagon as he battles Darren Elkins.

This promises to be a fight night full of drawn-out wars and peppered with highlight reel moments, so without further ado, here's what we could see on Saturday night.

Main Card

Chris Weidmann vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Weidman has a lot to lose in this one (PC: Bloodyelbow)

After a weak wheel kick that turned the fortunes of what was then an invincible Chris Weidmann, the former Middleweight champion hasn't had much luck in the Octagon.

And he's definitely going to need it as a hungry Kelvin Gastelum looks to climb through the ranks with slick boxing and a great takedown defence that could place Weidmann in a familiar situation.

Gastelum's decision to go up a weight class has been nothing but good for him. He looks healthier, faster and packs quite a left hand that is only amplified at 185 pounds. Testing positive for Marijuana following his previous fight may have set him back a bit but the American will certainly want to ruin Weidman's homecoming.

On the other hand, one can never rule out the All American despite recent form and the first rounds of his last two defeats attest to it. Weidmann begins hungry but inevitably ends up on the mat after a while time strike following a takedown attempt that was once unstoppable.

However, Gastelum's momentum should hand him the win.

Prediction: Gastelum wins by KO round 2

Dennis Bermudez vs. Darren Elkins

Will the Damage get the job done again? (PC: MMA Junkie)

Dennis Bermudez will have a hard task ahead as he tries to put away his chequered past of two wins and three losses.

Standing across the Octagon will be the equally-accomplished American Darren Elkins, whose wrestling skills should match Bermudez long enough for this to be a drawn out affair.

Unlike his opponent, Elkins has been on a tear in his last four fights with his last defeat coming in 2014. Elkins' wrestling should help neutralise Bermudez long enough for the clock to be the Menace's enemy and 'The Damage's' conditioning to come out on top.

I see Elkins repeating his last finish and taking this one home late in the third.

Elkins win by KO (3rd round)

Patrick Cummins vs. Gian Villante

Will Villante turn this one into a brawl? (PC: UFC)

This battle of the Light Heavyweights is an intriguing encounter as two men, desperately in need of a victory owing to their mixed fortunes, will trade blows.

The hometown boy Villante will certainly have the crowd on his side and could use his explosiveness moving forward and his takedown defence when he's on the back foot to take this fight the distance.

I see the hometown crowd cheering at the end of this decision as Villante could draw a brawl out of Cummins.

Villante wins by decision

Jimmie Rivera vs. Thomas Almeida

Can Almeida stop Rivera? (PC: MMA Mania)

The Bantamweights open the card on Saturday as Almeida tries to build on his victory against Alberto Morales when he takes on Rivera, who is undefeated in the UFC so far.

We could just see this one end soon with an audacious submission attempt from the Brazillian if the American gets sloppy on the ground.

Almeida wins by submission