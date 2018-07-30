Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UFC on Fox 30: 5 talking points

Scott Newman
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
138   //    30 Jul 2018, 01:01 IST

UFC 211: Miocic v Dos Santos 2
Last night's show saw a rematch between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier

The last time the UFC headed to Calgary, Alberta, Canada just over six years ago, they put on one of the worst PPVs in company history in the form of UFC 149. Last night’s card promised so much more than that and thankfully, it delivered.

With the recent ‘big’ Fox cards being largely underwhelming, this one looked strong on paper – featuring a likely classic main event between Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez as well as the returns of former champions Jose Aldo and Joanna Jedrzejczyk – and in the end we got plenty of talking points from the night’s action. Here are 5 of them.

#1 Poirier is a legitimate title contender, but how far down the line is he?

After beating Alvarez, Dustin Poirier is a legitimate title contender at 155lbs
After beating Alvarez, Dustin Poirier is a legitimate title contender at 155lbs

After last night, it’s hard to deny that Dustin Poirier is a legitimate title contender at Lightweight. His win over Eddie Alvarez was his third in a row – and probably would’ve been his fifth in a row had the first fight between the two ended in a disqualification for Alvarez as it should’ve – and he hasn’t lost now since a September 2016 fight with Michael Johnson. He’s beaten former UFC, WSOF and WEC champions along the way.

The only problem ‘The Diamond’ has is that even with a strong victory over a former champ like Alvarez, he’s probably not actually any closer to a title fight than he was going into Saturday night’s show. Alvarez was ranked at #3 in the division and Poirier is likely to take that spot on Monday, but even then, both Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson probably have more of a claim to a title shot than he does.

Ferguson hasn’t fought since October 2017, but he’s still on a 10-fight win streak and never lost his Interim title. And McGregor – who is now cleared to restart his career after his brush with the law following the UFC 223 bus incident – never lost the full title in the first place and realistically could probably pick a title fight in any division, such is his drawing power.

The best hope for Poirier is that McGregor and the UFC simply can’t come to a deal, and current champ Khabib Nurmagomedov chooses to defend his title before Ferguson is ready to return. But if the UFC manage to put together Khabib vs. McGregor for later in the year, Poirier might be on the outside looking in, despite such a great showing last night.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Jose Aldo Dustin Poirier
Scott Newman
ANALYST
MMA News: Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Carlos Condit,...
RELATED STORY
The best and worst from UFC on Fox 29
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Dustin Poirier Deserves a UFC Lightweight Title...
RELATED STORY
UFC-ESPN deal: 5 shocking changes
RELATED STORY
UFC on FOX: Lawler vs. Dos Anjos (Preview & Predictions)
RELATED STORY
UFC: Top 7 fighters between 1993 and 1998
RELATED STORY
Ken Shamrock's 6 best UFC fights
RELATED STORY
6 Greatest UFC Champions
RELATED STORY
The 5 Biggest Flops in UFC History
RELATED STORY
5 UFC fighters that are notorious for pulling out of fights
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us