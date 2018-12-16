UFC on Fox 31 Fight Results: New debutant makes a lasting impression on audience and opponent's face

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 77 // 16 Dec 2018, 03:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juan Adams left no doubt open about his ability in the Octagon

What's the story?

Juan 'The Kraken' Adams made a big debut in the UFC Heavyweight Division. Coming into the night yet to be defeated by anyone at all, Adams was one of the favourites.

His opponent of the night, Chris de la Rocha, was no slouch either. However, it was the debutant who left his mark on the fight making sure that no one present would be forgetting about his first fight in the UFC either.

In case you didn't know...

Juan Adams has had a dominant professional Mixed Martial Arts career. Not only has his fights never had to go to a decision, on top of that he has been able to make sure that all of his fights ended in the very first round.

His UFC debut might have been one where he was not able to finish it in the very first round as he is used to, but in the end, he made sure it was not going to a decision.

The heart of the matter

In his very first UFC fight, Juan Adams was tested more than he ever had before. He was faced by a big fighter.

Chris de la Rocha is known for his striking ability, and he landed several big strikes to the head of Juan Adams. However, that was nothing compared to what Adams threw at him.

His strikes all connected while absorbing what Rocha was throwing at him. He looked winded as the time went on, but at no point of time did it look like Juan Adams was in any danger.

In an extremely brilliant showing, he punched Rocha's face bloody and by the time the third round started, it did not look like Rocha was putting up any defence. The referee stopped the fight at the 58th second of the third round, leaving Adams as the winner.

What's next?

After his first big win in his debut, Adams will have all the opportunity in the world in front of him. It is up to him to make sure he is prepared for them.

Advertisement