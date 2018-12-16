UFC on Fox 31 Fight Results: Rob Font beats Sergio Pettis via split decision

Rob Font

What's the story?

At tonight's UFC on Fox 31 event, Bantamweight fighters Rob Font and Sergio Pettis went head-to-head against each other in an exciting bout. Font, who has had a mixed fortune inside the Octagon, headed into this fight looking to secure a win over a "much smaller" Sergio Pettis.

In case you didn't know...

Rob Font made his UFC debut in 2014 in a winning effort against George Roop at UFC 175. Heading into tonight's fight against Pettis, Font had previously lost two of his fights and scored just one single win over Thomas Almeida at UFC 220.

Sergio Pettis, meanwhile, has had the same luck inside the Octagon as well, winning one and losing two out of his last three fights.

The heart of the matter

Rob Font and Sergio Pettis start off the fight by trading some early jabs. Neither men are hesitant about sitting back and are rather very aggressive right from the start. Font is using his leg kicks and jab but Pettis is also hitting back with equal force as well. Pretty evenly matched fight so far with Font getting slightly a bit more aggressive by the minute. The two men have a few more exchanges to close out the first round.

Pettis starts off the second round with body kicks and punches but Font keeps the pressure high and by keeping himself tall and moving forward. Pettis connects with a few rights and high kicks but Font whips the leg with a kick and Pettis is swelling badly. Font stays on the attack and looks for a clinch, as both men keep trading jabs with Font being slightly ahead on that department. Font locks in a kimura and almost finishes off the fight by stepping over Pettis' head to finish, only for the clock to run out.

Both fighters engage once again with Pettis quickly going in attacking the leg and then applying a jab and a straight. Font looks to rely on his leg kicks but Pettis stays on his feet and still has the advantage. More jabs are being traded as Pettis spins with a kick and starts to put his right hand on Font, only to lose his mouthpiece in a subsequent exchange and his charge is met with a takedown. Font is now on top, but the referee stops the action to replace the mouthpiece. Font gets back up and is trying to look for the choke but that won't happen after a bit of back-and-forth, Pettis fends off the guillotine.

We go to the judges' scorecard as Rob Font wins via split decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

What's next?

A major win for Rob Font to round off the final UFC on Fox event, as he can now look forward to some more exciting bouts in the Bantamweight Division.

