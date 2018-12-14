UFC on Fox 31: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in the US

UFC on Fox 31 will be an incredible card!

UFC on Fox 31 is set to be the final show for UFC on the Fox Broadcasting Company. UFC will present the show this weekend from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The card, while not the best, still has a couple of big-name fights on it.

UFC on Fox 31 does not have any title fights heading it. Nor does the card seemingly have any fights with title consequences.

The card is headlined by Kevin Lee facing Al Iaquinta in a rematch from their previous encounter. The last time the two men met in the Octagon it was an immense encounter, with Al Iaquinta defeating Kevin Lee by Unanimous Decision. This time, Lee will be looking to set the record straight.

The co-main event sees Edson Barboza take on the seemingly unbeatable at Lightweight, Dan Hooker. Hooker has been undefeatable since moving to 155 pounds.

UFC on Fox 31 Location and Date:

Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States.

Date: December 15, 2018

Time: 3:30 PM ET (pre-card) and 8 PM ET (main card)

UFC on Fox 31 Fight Card

Main Card:

Lightweight: Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta

Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Dan Hooker

Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Sergio Pettis

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Charles Oliveira

Preliminary card

Welterweight: Zak Ottow vs. Dwight Grant

Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Drakkar Klose

Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. Joaquim Silva

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Jack Hermansson

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs.Jordan Griffin

Women's Flyweight: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Andrea Lee

Early Preliminary Card

Light Heavyweight: Adam Milstead vs. Mike Rodriguez

Middleweight: Trevor Smith vs. Zak Cummings

Heavyweight: Chris de la Rocha vs. Juan Adams

Where to watch UFC on Fox 31:

You can watch UFC on Fox 31 Early Preliminary Card on Fight Pass, UFC on Fox 31 Preliminary Card on Fox Sports 1 and the main show will be available on Fox Sports 1.

