UFC on Fox 31 Preview: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2

UFC's last event on Fox is finally here. From 2019, UFC start a new journey with their new broadcast partner, ESPN. As a result, there is a lot of expectation from the final card UFC has with Fox -- expectations which UFC will be hardpressed to meet.

UFC on Fox 31: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2 is not the card everyone expected, and there has been doubt about the company's ability to put on a show with the card as it is. Now it is up to the Ultimate Fighting Championship to prove their doubters wrong, and pull off a show with UFC on Fox 31 which no one was expecting.

In the main event of the night, UFC fans will see a rematch between two of the very best in a division. Al Iaquinta and Kevin Lee have faced each other in the past, and when they did, it did not end up working too well for Lee. This time, both fighters will look to prove why they have improved since then.

The co-main event is between Dan Hooker and Edson Barboza, another fight that has all the potential of being an entertainer.

Without any further ado, let's get into taking a look at what the main card for UFC on Fox 31 has in store for fans.

#4 Jim Miller vs. Charles Oliveira

In the first fight of the main card, Jim Miller will face Charles Oliveira.

Jim 'A-10' Miller comes into this fight following a huge boost from his last victory. In his fight against Alex White, he was not expected to do much seeing that he had lost his last three fights. However, Miller proved everyone wrong as with a Rear Naked Choke he made his opponent tap out within 2 minutes of the 1st round beginning. With the win, he became the record-holder for most wins in the UFC Lightweight Division.

At UFC on Fox 31, Jim Miller will be facing another UFC record holder. In his last out at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Anders, Charles Oliveira broke the record for the most submission wins with 11 victories to his name via Submission.

Their fight at UFC on Fox 31 might see one record get further extended, as both fighters are on the lookout for a big win at this point.

