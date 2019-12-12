UFC Rankings Update: Jairzinho Rozenstruik shoots up in the Heavyweight rankings

Overeem vs, Rozenstruik

The routine UFC rankings update saw a few major changes across many divisions in the promotion.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik's last-gasp knockout over Alaister Overeem at the recently concluded main event of UFC on ESPN 7 has taken the Surinamese fighter nine spots up to #5 in the rankings.

Liz Carmouche's release from the UFC meant that almost every fighter in the Women's Flyweight division climbed up by a spot.

Rob Font also moved up to No.9 in the Bantamweight division after his win over Ricky Simon which was also partly due to Cody Stamann dropping down to No.10 due to his draw against Song Yadong.

Gilbert Burns, who is on a four-fight win streak, moved to No.12 in the Welterweight division. Aspen Ladd moved to No.3 on the heels of her knockout win against Yana Kunitskaya.

Here are the updated rankings of the divisions the witnessed changes:

Bantamweight - Champion: Henry Cejudo

1.Marlon Moraes

2.Aljamain Sterling

3.Cory Sandhagen

4.Petr Yan

5.Raphael Assuncao

6.Pedro Munhoz

7.Jimmie Rivera

8.Cody Garbrandt

9.Rob Font +1

10.Cody Stamann -1

11.John Dodson

12.(T) Urijah Faber

12.(T) Song Yadong +1

14.Marlon Vera

15.Casey Kenney

Welterweight - Champion: Kamaru Usman

Tyron Woodley Colby Covington Jorge Masvidal Leon Edwards Rafael dos Anjos Demian Maia Santiago Ponzinibbio Stephen Thompson Nate Diaz Anthony Pettis Robbie Lawler Gilbert Burns +2 Vicente Luque Geoff Neal +1 Neil Magny *NR

Heavyweight - Champion: Stipe Miocic

1.Daniel Cormier

2.Francis Ngannou

3.Curtis Blaydes

4.Junior dos Santos

5.(T) Derrick Lewis

5.(T) Jairzinho Rozenstruik +9

7.Alexander Volkov -1

8.Alaistair Overeem -2

9.Walt Harris -1

10.Shamil Abdurakhimov -1

11.Blagoy Ivanov -1

12.Aleksei Oleinik -1

13.Augusto Sakai -1

14.Sergei Pavlovich -1

15.Marcin Tybura *NR

Women's Flyweight - Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

Katlyn Chookagian Jessica Eye Joanne Calderwood Jennifer Maia +1 Viviane Araujo +1 Lauren Murphy +1 Roxanne Modafferi +1 Andrea Lee +1 Maycee Barber +1 Alexis Davis +1 Montana De La Rosa +1 Antonina Shevchenko +1 Mara Romero Borella +1 Paige VanZant +1 Ji Yeon Kim +1

Women's Bantamweight - Champion: Amanda Nunes

1.Germaine de Randamie

2.Ketlen Vieira

3.(T) Holly Holm

3.(T) Aspen Ladd +2

5.Julianna Pena -1

6.Raquel Pennington

7.Yana Kunitskaya

8.Marion Reneau

9.Sara McMann

10.Irene Aldana

11.Lina Lansberg

12.Macy Chiasson

13.Bethe Correia

14.Nicco Montano

15.Sijara Eubanks