UFC Rankings Update: New title contender overtakes Daniel Cormier

UFC 241 Cormier v Miocic 2

The outcomes at the recent UFC Fight Night 167 event led to many changes in the rankings across many divisions.

Jan Blachowicz jumped up two spots to fourth in the Light Heavyweight rankings on the back off his first-round knockout win over Corey Anderson. The Polish fighter is now set to be the new title contender for Jon Jones' championship.

Daniel Cormier, who has not fought at LHW in almost two years, still finds himself in the LHW listing at the fifth place.

John Dodson and Song Yadong moved up in the bottom half of the Bantamweight division. The men's Flyweight and Featherweight divisions also witnessed minor changes.

The Women's Pound-for-Pound rankings, as well as the Flyweight division, saw a few shifts as well.

Given below are the rankings update of the divisions that underwent noticeable changes:

Men's Flyweight

Champion: Henry Cejudo

Joseph Benavidez Jussier Formiga Deiveson Figueiredo Alexandre Pantoja Brandon Moreno Askar Askarov Rogerio Bontorin Kai Kara France Alex Perez Matt Schnell Tim Elliott Jordan Espinosa Raulian Paiva +1 Mark De La Rosa -1 Vacant

Men's Bantamweght

Champion: Henry Cejudo

Marlon Moraes Aljamain Sterling Petr Yan Cory Sandhagen Raphael Assuncao Jose Aldo Pedro Munhoz Jimmie Rivera Cody Garbrandt Rob Font Cody Stamann John Dodson +1 Song Yadong -1 Marlon Vera Raoni Barcelos *NR

Men's Featherweight

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

Max Holloway Brian Ortega Zabit Magomedsharipov Chan Sung Jung Yair Rodriguez Frankie Edgar Renato Moicano Jeremy Stephens Josh Emmett Calvin Kattar Jose Aldo Shane Burgos Ryan Hall Sodiq Yosef +1 Arnold Allen -1

Light Heavyweight

Champion: Jon Jones

Dominick Reyes Thiago Santos Anthony Smith Jan Blachowicz +2 Daniel Cormier -1 Corey Anderson -1 Volkan Oezdemir Alexander Gustafsson Glover Teixeira Aleksandar Rakic Johnny Walker Misha Cirkunov Nikita Krylov Ronaldo Souza Mauricio Rua

Women's Pound-for-Pound

1.Amanda Nunes

2.Valentina Shevchenko

3.Weili Zhang

4.Jessica Andrade

5.Joanna Jedrzejczyk

6.Rose Namajunas

7.(T) Holly Holm

7. (T) Tatiana Suarez +1

9.Germaine De Randamie

10.Aspen Ladd

11.Katlyn Chookagian

12.Jessica Eye

13.Julianna Pena -1

14.Nina Ansaroff +1

15.Claudia Gadelha -1

Women's Flyweight

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1.Jessica Eye

2.Katlyn Chookagian

3.Joanne Calderwood

4.Jennifer Maia

5.Roxanne Modafferi

6.Lauren Murphy

7.Viviane Araujo

8.Andrea Lee

9.Maycee Barber

10.Alexis Davis

11.Montana De La Rosa +1

12.Antonina Shevchenko -1

13.Ji Yeon Kim +1

14.Poliana Botelho +1

15.(T) Mara Romero Borella -2

15.(T) Molly McCann *NR