UFC Rankings Update: New title contender overtakes Daniel Cormier

Lennard Surrao
ANALYST
News
Modified 20 Feb 2020, 19:10 IST

UFC 241 Cormier v Miocic 2
UFC 241 Cormier v Miocic 2

The outcomes at the recent UFC Fight Night 167 event led to many changes in the rankings across many divisions.

Jan Blachowicz jumped up two spots to fourth in the Light Heavyweight rankings on the back off his first-round knockout win over Corey Anderson. The Polish fighter is now set to be the new title contender for Jon Jones' championship.

Daniel Cormier, who has not fought at LHW in almost two years, still finds himself in the LHW listing at the fifth place.

John Dodson and Song Yadong moved up in the bottom half of the Bantamweight division. The men's Flyweight and Featherweight divisions also witnessed minor changes.

The Women's Pound-for-Pound rankings, as well as the Flyweight division, saw a few shifts as well.

Given below are the rankings update of the divisions that underwent noticeable changes:

Men's Flyweight

Champion: Henry Cejudo

  1. Joseph Benavidez
  2. Jussier Formiga
  3. Deiveson Figueiredo
  4. Alexandre Pantoja
  5. Brandon Moreno
  6. Askar Askarov
  7. Rogerio Bontorin
  8. Kai Kara France
  9. Alex Perez
  10. Matt Schnell
  11. Tim Elliott
  12. Jordan Espinosa
  13. Raulian Paiva +1
  14. Mark De La Rosa -1
  15. Vacant
Men's Bantamweght

Champion: Henry Cejudo

  1. Marlon Moraes
  2. Aljamain Sterling
  3. Petr Yan
  4. Cory Sandhagen
  5. Raphael Assuncao
  6. Jose Aldo
  7. Pedro Munhoz
  8. Jimmie Rivera
  9. Cody Garbrandt
  10. Rob Font
  11. Cody Stamann
  12. John Dodson +1
  13. Song Yadong -1
  14. Marlon Vera
  15. Raoni Barcelos *NR

Men's Featherweight

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

  1. Max Holloway
  2. Brian Ortega
  3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
  4. Chan Sung Jung
  5. Yair Rodriguez
  6. Frankie Edgar
  7. Renato Moicano
  8. Jeremy Stephens
  9. Josh Emmett
  10. Calvin Kattar
  11. Jose Aldo
  12. Shane Burgos
  13. Ryan Hall
  14. Sodiq Yosef +1
  15. Arnold Allen -1

Light Heavyweight

Champion: Jon Jones

  1. Dominick Reyes
  2. Thiago Santos
  3. Anthony Smith
  4. Jan Blachowicz +2
  5. Daniel Cormier -1
  6. Corey Anderson -1
  7. Volkan Oezdemir
  8. Alexander Gustafsson
  9. Glover Teixeira
  10. Aleksandar Rakic
  11. Johnny Walker
  12. Misha Cirkunov
  13. Nikita Krylov
  14. Ronaldo Souza
  15. Mauricio Rua

Women's Pound-for-Pound

  • 1.Amanda Nunes
  • 2.Valentina Shevchenko
  • 3.Weili Zhang
  • 4.Jessica Andrade
  • 5.Joanna Jedrzejczyk
  • 6.Rose Namajunas
  • 7.(T) Holly Holm
  • 7. (T) Tatiana Suarez +1
  • 9.Germaine De Randamie
  • 10.Aspen Ladd
  • 11.Katlyn Chookagian
  • 12.Jessica Eye
  • 13.Julianna Pena -1
  • 14.Nina Ansaroff +1
  • 15.Claudia Gadelha -1

Women's Flyweight

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

  • 1.Jessica Eye
  • 2.Katlyn Chookagian
  • 3.Joanne Calderwood
  • 4.Jennifer Maia
  • 5.Roxanne Modafferi
  • 6.Lauren Murphy
  • 7.Viviane Araujo
  • 8.Andrea Lee
  • 9.Maycee Barber
  • 10.Alexis Davis
  • 11.Montana De La Rosa +1
  • 12.Antonina Shevchenko -1
  • 13.Ji Yeon Kim +1
  • 14.Poliana Botelho +1
  • 15.(T) Mara Romero Borella -2
  • 15.(T) Molly McCann *NR

Published 20 Feb 2020, 19:10 IST
UFC Jan Blachowicz
Contact Us