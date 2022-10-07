UFC reportedly returning to Perth in February for the first time since 2018

Based on a report by PerthNow, the premier mixed martial arts promotion UFC is set to return to Perth, Australia next February for the first time since 2018. UFC 284 is expected to be hosted in Perth on 12 February.

West Australian tourism minister Roger Cook and current pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski are set to make the official announcement for the event next Tuesday.

The mixed martial arts event will reportedly take place at the RAC Arena in Perth.

UFC 221, headlined by middleweight clash between former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold and former title challenger Yoel Romero, was the last event held in Western Australia by the American MMA promotion.

'Soldier of God' knocked out the former champion in the third round of their fight.

Current middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya made his promotional debut during the prelims at the event. Adesanya triumphed against Rob Wilkinson via second-round TKO in Perth.

However, the event was far from a pay-per-view blockbuster for the promotion. According to statistics provided by Tapology, the fight card only brought in 130,000 pay-per-view buys.

Given that there are currently multiple champions and rising talents from Oceania in the American promotion's ranks, this time around, the promotion might see higher pay-per-view numbers.

Some upcoming overseas UFC events

The American mixed martial arts promotion has scheduled two overseas events in the near future. The first one is the extremely hyped UFC 280 which is scheduled for October 22nd and the second is UFC 283 set for January 21.

The October fight card will be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and will be headlined by the lightweight title clash between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira.

The event also features a bantamweight title bout between current champion Aljamain Sterling and No.2-ranked contender T.J. Dillashaw.

The highly touted matchup between fiery bantamweight Sean O'Malley and former champ and current No.1-ranked contender Petr Yan is also a part of the fight card.

On January 21, the premier MMA promotion is set to conduct it's business at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Former rivals Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will meet in the octagon for a fourth time as part of the event's main attraction.

Both bout agreements have been signed, sources said. An epic fourth fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will take place in Rio early next year, multiple sources confirmed with @marcraimondi Both bout agreements have been signed, sources said. An epic fourth fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will take place in Rio early next year, multiple sources confirmed with @marcraimondi 🇧🇷 Both bout agreements have been signed, sources said. https://t.co/Ec1ziKhc6k

Also, according to the expected fight card provided by Sherdog, former light heavyweight kingpin Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua will take on Ihor Potieria in what could be the former's retirement fight at the event.

