UFC Rumors: Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have finally reached a financial agreement for super fight

Rumor has it that a financial deal has been finalized between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, and is held up because of the UFC

by Shikhar Abs News 14 Feb 2017, 08:48 IST

Have Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather reached a financial deal?

What’s the story?

According to a report from the Irish Sun, a source close to the Straight Blast Gym told them that the UFC superstar Conor McGregor and retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather have finally reached a multi-million dollar deal for their boxing bout.

In case you didn’t know...

Floyd Mayweather had earlier offered to pay ‘The Notorious’ $15 million and a share of the PPV earnings to meet him in the ring. Following this UFC President Dana White came out with an official offer to pay both fighters $25 million each for this fight and that the three parties would discuss and negotiate the PPV splits. This offer was ridiculed by Floyd Mayweather.

In a video by TMZ Sports, Dana White was seen making a hilarious statement regarding the possibility of this fight:

The heart of the matter

The talks of this hypothetical fight have been doing the rounds for quite some time now and it has already generated a lot of hype in the media and among all the combat sports fans. Recently McGregor even released a video of his boxing sparring session on Instagram adding to the hype that the fight is getting closer.

Boxing at SBG A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:56am PST

A source close to the Straight Blast Gym, where McGregor trains, told the Irish media about a financial agreement that has been reached regarding the much-hyped boxing match,

“Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have agreed a deal to fight and both have settled for their respective fees. The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third party hold-up but all the details have been agreed on. The fight could even be announced within two weeks.”

What next?

Conor McGregor had an event at Dublin this week but he had to pull out at last moment due to an unforeseen clash of commitments at Las Vegas. It is being reported that he flew out to Sin City for filming an anti-bullying video as part of a deal struck with Nevada Sport and Athletic Commission.

Sportskeeda’s Take

There is no official confirmation of this deal yet from any of the parties involved. It could be a hoax or a marketing strategy to keep the interest alive surrounding this potential big-money fight. While Conor McGregor is looking to grab another slice of history by becoming the first person to defeat the boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather is looking at this fight as easy money.

With both fighters keen on making this happen, it may not be long before an official deal is struck. But that is possible only with UFC’s blessing, as Conor McGregor in still under contract with the UFC for another four fights.

However, it would seem that the Ali act may allow Conor McGregor an out to negotiate this fight on his terms. We’ll keep you posted, watch this space.