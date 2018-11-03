UFC Rumours: Will Brock Lesnar be at UFC 230 or not?

Will Brock be around at UFC 230 to do this again?

What's the story?

One of the storylines heading into UFC 230 has been about the immediate future of headliner and UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier and whom he will fight next if he retains the belt against Derrick Lewis.

Most signs point to Brock Lesnar, with the WWE star already entered into the USADA pool and serving out the remainder of the 1 year suspension he accrued post UFC 200, in order to be eligible to compete in the early part of 2019.

Also, Lesnar entered the Octagon after UFC 226 and shoved Daniel Cormier to start building up the fight - which has led to widespread buzz that he may be present at UFC 230 to once again repeat that stunt.

But will he?

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar - if he does show up at UFC 230 - may do so with his newly acquired WWE Universal Championship after he defeated Braun Strowman in WWE's much maligned Crown Jewel event held at Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Despite the possible conflict of interest, Lesnar facing off with Cormier after the UFC 230 main event, with the WWE Universal title over his shoulder should serve the drum up interest for the fight - at least in theory.

The heart of the matter

Daniel Cormier has mentioned in a number of interviews that he didn't expect Brock Lesnar to get physical at UFC 226, and that he will be ready if he tried to repeat the same thing at UFC 230.

However, this is based off the premise that Lesnar will be present Octagon-side at the event. At least, that's the message Daniel Cormier seems to have received from the management.

However, while presiding over the UFC 232 press conference involving the returning Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson, UFC President Dana White mentioned that Brock Lesnar is not to be expected Octagon side for the event and that Vince McMahon would probably have an issue anyway if he brings the Universal Championship into the Octagon.

What's next?

While we will have to likely wait and see if Lesnar does show up at UFC 230 - the common consensus is that he will fight in the UFC at least once more and - should we avert a major upset Saturday night - against Daniel Cormier.

However, there have been rumours that his negotiations with the UFC haven't been going very smoothly and that Vince has put forth a greater offer on the table to reel him back into the WWE now that Roman Reigns has also had to take some time off.

Will this narrative play into Brock's presence - or lack thereof - at UFC 230? Leave your comments below.