UFC star details Khamzat Chimaev's main weakness, Dricus du Plessis scorches Belal Muhammad, Chael Sonnen warns Islam Makhachev: MMA News Roundup

UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan recently outlined Khamzat Chimaev's main weakness ahead of the Chechen-born fighter's title fight against Dricus du Plessis. Elsewhere, du Plessis made a startling admission about his feelings toward Belal Muhammad and Chael Sonnen issued Islam Makhachev a warning about a move to the welterweight division.Catch up on all the latest news in mixed martial arts with Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup.Arman Tsarukyan outlines Khamzat Chimaev's biggest weakness as a fighterArman Tsarukyan recently opened up about a major working point for Khamzat Chimaev and detailed what the Chechen-born fighter struggled with. Tsarukyan notably joined Chimaev's training camp for his fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 and the two have been working under veteran conditioning coach Sam Calavitta.While many are aware of Chimaev's intense workouts and relentless training habits, it appears his tenacity costs him during fights. In a recent interview with Kamil Gadzhiev, Tsarukayn detailed how Chimaev's overtraining is problematic and said:''Khamzat’s never at 100% on fight night because he constantly overtrains. After sparring, he always goes to work the bag, lift weights, etc. He’s one of those guys you have to tell when it’s time to stop.&quot;He continued:&quot;He’s now being tested daily to monitor his recovery. They have devices that show his recovery status every day, and if he’s in a slump, they help pull him out of it. They give him more time to relax, because when you’re overtrained, you can’t work properly in sparring. We need a guy who will control this 24/7 and stop him at the right moment so he won’t overtrain.”Dricus du Plessis explains shocking reason why he watched Belal Muhammad's last fightDricus du Plessis has no love for Belal Muhammad. The South African fighter recently revealed that he watched Muhammad's last fight against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in May just to watch 'Remember The Name' lose the welterweight title.In an interview with Ariel Helwani, du Plessis called the former UFC welterweight champion an &quot;absolute a**hole&quot; and said:''I was watching the fight to see him lose. That was literally it. I think he's an absolute as*hole. I was really happy to see that. So that's why I made the tweet. That tweet was ready before the fight started. I had that tweet ready, it was basically just copy and paste, boom. Well, call it hope, call it doubt, no doubt it was one of those two.''Chael Sonnen cautions Islam Makhachev about moving to the welterweight divisionChael Sonnen recently shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev's move up to welterweight and questioned the former lightweight king's moves if he lost against Jack Della Maddalena in a potential fight.In a YouTube video, Sonnen pointed out the complications involved in Makhachev potentially moving back to lightweight after a failed welterweight title bid and said:''What an incredibly difficult situation to put Islam in. If he loses, are you going to run back to 155, which, by the way, isn’t the way you left it, there’s a new king. Or do you start reclaiming the ladder at 170? Not one that I believe Team Islam is considering. I believe they are expecting to win.''