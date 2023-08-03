UFC star Song Yadong robbed at gunpoint in San Francisco while drunk

UFC bantamweight Song Yadong has tragically revealed that he was robbed at gunpoint last night in San Francisco.

Yadong, who currently sits at the No.8 spot in the men's 135-pound rankings, last appeared in the octagon back in April. The 25-year-old faced Ricky Simon in a back-and-forth contest and earned himself a Performance of the Night bonus following a fifth-round TKO victory.

In the video of the 'Kung Fu Kid' doing the rounds on Twitter, he shared the story whilst speaking in his native Chinese. Yadong explained that he and a friend had been drinking and drove to a gas station to get a bottle of water.

After his friend got out of the car to buy the drink, he then walked out of the gas station and was surrounded by four men carrying guns. They then asked the pair for their phones, wallets and jewelery before escaping:

"For the first time in my life, I was held at gunpoint...When we got there [the gas station], the four men were already standing there. They're not following us, they're waiting for a victim. They're all set. Hoods up, license plates blocked. They told us to hand over money, wallets, a necklace and hit him [A friend] with the handle of the gun]. They want money, they wake money. They didn't want to kill."

Check out Song Yadong's version of events here:

Song Yadong wants to face Marlon Vera or Sean O'Malley next

Song Yadong believes he's on his way to entering the title picture following his impressive victory over Ricky Simon at UFC Vegas 72.

The Chinese fighter bounced back from his loss to Cory Sandhagen by handidly beating Simon across five rounds before earning the TKO victory. Following his big win, Yadong used his post-fight interview to call out Sean O'Malley. He said:

"I want to fight top five fighters. And good wrestler, good defense. Sean O’Malley! Or Chito Vera, you want to fight again? Rematch? If you don’t agree with our first fight, let’s go."

The 25-year-old also doubled down on his callout during the post-fight press conference. He added:

“So I want to fight top five fighters. Even Font, he’s six? Right, he’s okay. 'Chito' Vera and Sean O’Malley. But probably they don’t give me Sean O’Malley, UFC protect him. Yeah, whatever, just top five. My goal is fight top five fighters this year.”

Catch Song Yadong's callouts here: