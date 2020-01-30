UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili responds to Joanna Jedrzejczyk's distasteful joke regarding coronavirus

Zhang Weili

Former UFC strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk's insensitive dig at her next opponent and the reigning UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili was found lacking in taste and the champion made that very clear.

Jedrzejczyk recently posted an image on Instagram which shows her standing behind Weili wearing a gas mask, which clearly indicates that she is trying to prevent contracting the deadly coronavirus which has been wreaking havoc and taking lives all over China. Jedrzejczyk was quick to delete the insensitive post but it surely didn't go unseen.

The outbreak of the virus took place sometime during the end of last year and has since claimed over a 100 lives in Weili’s native China and the virus is scarily continuing to spread, registering over 6,000 confirmed cases thus far.

(Image courtesy - MMA Junkie)

Weili responded to the former champion on Instagram, asking her to aim her digs directly at her instead of making fun of a serious matter which has cost many people their lives.

“To make fun of tragedy is a true sign of ones character. People are dying, someones father, someones mother, someones child. Say what you want about me if it makes you feel stronger but do not joke about what’s happening here. I wish you good health until March 7th. I will see you soon.”

Weili will defend her title against Jedrzejczyk on 7th March in the co-headliner of UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.