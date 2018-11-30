×
UFC The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch

Shiven Sachdeva
News
20   //    30 Nov 2018, 12:46 IST

TUF
TUF

The Ultimate Fighter 28: Heavy Hitters Finale is an upcoming mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that will be held on November 30, 2018 at Pearl Theatre at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature a match between Rafael dos Anjos and Kamaru Usman.

The main card will also feature the heavyweight and women's featherweight finals of TUF 28, where Justin Frasier( red team) will face Juan Francisco Dieppa (blue team), and Pannie Kianzad will compete against Macy Chiasson.

Below you will find the current match card for UFC The Ultimate Fighter 28 2018 along with where to watch UFC The Ultimate Fighter 28 2018, and other details about UFC Ultimate Fighter 28 finale live stream information:


UFC The Ultimate Fighter 28 finale 2018 Location and Date:

Location: Pearl Theatre at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date: November 30, 2018

Time: 7PM ET (pre-card) and 10 PM ET(main card)

The current card for UFC Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale 2018 includes:

Main Card 

1.Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman

2. Heavyweight : Justin Frazier vs. Juan Francisco Dieppa

3. Women's Featherweight: Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson

4. Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Bryan Caraway

5. Middleweight: Darren Stewart vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

6. Women's Flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight : Rick Glenn vs. Kevin Aguilar

2. Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. Alex Perez

3. Lightweight: Roosevelt Roberts vs. Darrell Horcher

4. Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Ricky Rainey

5. Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Chris Gutierrez

6. Heavyweight: Maurice Greene vs. Michel Batista

7. Women's Featherweight: Leah Letson vs. Julija Stoliarenko


Where to watch UFC The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale:

The preliminary card can be streamed on UFC Fight Pass whereas the main card will be aired on FS1.

 

How and Where to watch UFC The Ultimate Fighter Finale 2018 live In India

Channel: Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will be telecasting the pay-per-view live in India.

Day and Date: Saturday, 1st December 2018.

Start time: UFC begins at 8:30AM in India.

The show will also be available on Sony Liv App.




Topics you might be interested in:
The Ultimate Fighter 28 Rafael Dos Anjos Kamaru Usman
Shiven Sachdeva
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
