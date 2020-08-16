UFC is undermining Aljamain Sterling by not offering him the UFC Bantamweight Championship fight against Petr Yan (Opinion)

Aljamain Sterling picked up an impressive victory over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250 in a fight that was looked at as the #1 contender's match for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. In the lead up to the match, UFC President Dana White also gave gravity to the match-up and opined that the winner of the fight is the next contender for the bantamweight gold. However, in the recent past, Dana White seems to have strayed away from the idea of Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan for the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

There is NOTHING to THINK about @danawhite! I am the next guy in line! I earned my shot and it’s time for me to realize a dream! Cut the games! #UFC251 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 12, 2020

Petr Yan picked up an incredible victory over former featherweight champion Jose Aldo to win the UFC Bantamweight Championship at UFC 251. Yan picked up a TKO win in the fourth round to pick up the win, and has since then called out former Champion Henry Cejduo, and has thrown jabs at former Champion Cody Garbrandt. However, there's has been no inclination towards a potential Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan for the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

Dana protecting Yan. I would’ve signed the contract 2 months when he first said, “You guys know what the next fight is, but yah, he’ll get the shot after that.” https://t.co/riQBQmjvIq — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 10, 2020

Aljamain Sterling is currently enjoying a five-fight win-streak with notable victories over Cory Sandhagen, Pedro Munhoz, Jimmie Rivera, Renan Barao, and Cody Stamann. Sterling's last loss inside the octagon came against former Champion Marlon Moraes. With 19 career wins in 22 matches inside the octagon, Aljamain Sterling is a top contender at the Bantamweight division.

Aljamain Sterling has earned his title opportunity

UFC 250: Sterling v Sandhagen

UFC is undermining Aljamain Sterling by not offering him a title match against Petr Yan. Sterling is a credible opponent at 135. He is currently ranked #2 in the division. With Cody Garbrandt fighting Deiveson Figueiredo for the UFC Flyweight Championship at UFC 255. Garbrandt is ranked #3 in the rankings, is coming off an incredible KO victory over Raphael Assuncao. However, in the absence of the former champion, there are no two ways about who should fight for the Championship belt next. Sterling deserves a shot at the title belt with five straight victories over top contenders in the division.

Hey @PetrYanUFC how’s December? I can sign for you to get your visa. Lmk bro! 😉 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 11, 2020

Petr Yan is a brilliant striker with a solid ground game. He was able to take down Jose Aldo on multiple occasions, and eventually won the fight with brutal ground and pound. However, it is interesting to note that Aljamain Sterling has a solid submission game. Sterling snapped Sandhagen's undefeated UFC streak with a quick submission win to cement his position in the Bantamweight division. Aljamain Sterling debuted back in February of 2014 and has since then put up many incredible performances. It's hard to deny him a shot at the title belt after five back to back victories. UFC will be undermining Aljamain Sterling if he doesn't fight for the Bantamweight title next.