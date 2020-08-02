UFC Vegas 5 Results: Huge upset in the main event, Nate Diaz called out by unlikely challenger

UFC Vegas was hit by the unfortunate cancelation of two bouts - Trevin Giles vs Kevin Holland and Ed Herman vs Gerald Meerschaert. In the first one, Trevin Giles had passed out. In the second bout, Gerald Meerschaert had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to withdraw from the card.

Regardless, the card went on as proceeded with just four fights, including a three-round main event. The card was originally scheduled to be headlined between former UFC Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm and Irene Aldana, but Aldana tested positive for COVID-19 and we had a three-round main event at UFC Vegas 5 instead.

#4. Lando Vannata vs Bobby Green open UFC Vegas 5

Round 1: UFC veteran Lando Vannata started on the front foot against Bobby Green and landed a right hook that caused Green to lose balance. Vannata took his back and attacked him. Green knocked Vannata down with a right and though he got back on one foot, he was taken down immediately. Vannata managed to get out of it. Green ended the round with a solid jab.

Round 2: Bobby Green went for a close clinch and hit the knees to open the round. Vannata was on the front foot right after and had his hands down momentarily, for some reason. He landed a good shot and went for a guillotine attempt. It then led to the two keeping their distance and attempting jabs and Vannata got the takedown, but couldn't keep him down for long. Vannata landed a jab to seemingly secure the second round.

Round 3: The third round started with a vicious exchange and a counter punch landed clean for Green and he knocked Vannata down. Vannata managed the recovery well and landed a big shot in the round with a minute left. Green landed a one-two and ate a right hand. Vannata landed a body shot to end the fight.

Bobby Green def. Lando Vannata by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)