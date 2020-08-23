Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

UFC Vegas 7 Results: 4 big finishes, Epic conclusion to main event (August 22nd, 2020)

Mike Rodriguez with an emphatic win and an emphatic main event to cap things off.
Mike Rodriguez with an emphatic win and an emphatic main event to cap things off.
R. Nath
ANALYST
Modified 23 Aug 2020, 09:12 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Advertisement

The world's MMA leader hosted UFC Vegas 7 and its is officially in the books. While it was certainly dubbed as one of the weakest UFC cards in recent times, it proved that cards like these are the ones that end up delivering in a big way for the UFC.

Every fight on the UFC Fight Night main card had a finish except one - and the one that did happen to be the fight of the night - a technical masterpiece and a chess match. Who walked out victorious at UFC Vegas? Read below to find out.

#5. Dwight Grant vs Daniel Rodriguez - an incredible first-round UFC win

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez v Grant
UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez v Grant

In an incredible first round, Dwight Grant dropped Daniel Rodriguez within a minute. It looked like the shots were vicious enough to finish the fight, but the referee allowed Rodriguez to defend himself. He worked his way back up and started an onslaught before dropping Grant. The pressure Rodriguez put saw him drop Grant again before the referee stopped it. Incredible first-round comeback.

Daniel Rodriguez def. Dwight Grant by KO (Rd 1, 2:24)

#4. Mariya Agapova vs Shana Dobson

Advertisement

Round 1: Mariya Agapova got to it with a couple of kicks and strikes that landed - only to be taken down by Shana Dobson. Agapova shoved her to break the position she was stuck in. Agapova had Dobson in a compromising position - on the ground. She had some nice ground and pound before attempting a body triangle. She took her back but Dobson escaped the first attempt. She managed to survive the first round.

Round 2: Dobson started the second round stronger, but this time, it was Agapova who went for the takedown. Dobson reversed the position and her strikes overwhelmed Agapova. She got her back but switched positions again and did enough to secure the finish over Agapova.

Shana Dobson def. Mariya Agapova by TKO (Rd 2, 1:32)

1 / 4 NEXT
Published 23 Aug 2020, 09:12 IST
UFC Frankie Edgar Pedro Munhoz UFC Results
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी