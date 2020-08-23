The world's MMA leader hosted UFC Vegas 7 and its is officially in the books. While it was certainly dubbed as one of the weakest UFC cards in recent times, it proved that cards like these are the ones that end up delivering in a big way for the UFC.

Every fight on the UFC Fight Night main card had a finish except one - and the one that did happen to be the fight of the night - a technical masterpiece and a chess match. Who walked out victorious at UFC Vegas? Read below to find out.

#5. Dwight Grant vs Daniel Rodriguez - an incredible first-round UFC win

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez v Grant

In an incredible first round, Dwight Grant dropped Daniel Rodriguez within a minute. It looked like the shots were vicious enough to finish the fight, but the referee allowed Rodriguez to defend himself. He worked his way back up and started an onslaught before dropping Grant. The pressure Rodriguez put saw him drop Grant again before the referee stopped it. Incredible first-round comeback.

Daniel Rodriguez's 2020:



💪 Tim Means

🤚 Gabriel Green

👊 Dwight Grant



Not a bad start to your rookie year. #UFCVegas7 pic.twitter.com/qzZgrznfc1 — UFC (@ufc) August 23, 2020

Daniel Rodriguez def. Dwight Grant by KO (Rd 1, 2:24)

#4. Mariya Agapova vs Shana Dobson

Advertisement

Round 1: Mariya Agapova got to it with a couple of kicks and strikes that landed - only to be taken down by Shana Dobson. Agapova shoved her to break the position she was stuck in. Agapova had Dobson in a compromising position - on the ground. She had some nice ground and pound before attempting a body triangle. She took her back but Dobson escaped the first attempt. She managed to survive the first round.

Round 2: Dobson started the second round stronger, but this time, it was Agapova who went for the takedown. Dobson reversed the position and her strikes overwhelmed Agapova. She got her back but switched positions again and did enough to secure the finish over Agapova.

Shana Dobson def. Mariya Agapova by TKO (Rd 2, 1:32)