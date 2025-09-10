UFC vet predicts Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul, Jean Silva slams Bryce Mitchell and Paulo Costa, Ronda Rousey talks White House event: MMA News Roundup

UFC veteran Matt Brown recently shared his thoughts on the Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fight. Elsewhere, Jean Silva got brutally honest about his feelings toward Bryce Mitchell and Paulo Costa, while Ronda Rousey strongly dismissed the possibility of her featuring on the UFC White House card.Check out all the latest developments in the world of mixed martial arts with Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup.UFC veteran Matt Brown predicts Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fightMatt Brown recently shared his prediction for the upcoming Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fight. The UFC veteran opined that if the WBA lightweight champion took the fight seriously, he could punish Paul and push the former Disney star to his limits.In an interview with MMA Fighting, Brown outlined how Davis could beat Paul and said:&quot;I tell you what we’re going to learn, if 'Tank' Davis takes it serious, 'Tank' Davis is going to beat his ass. I just don’t know if 'Tank’s' going to take it serious. Mentally, I don’t know how checked out he’s been for a while, to be honest... I don’t know where he’s at mentally.&quot;He continued:&quot;But if he’s at the top of his game mentally, he should destroy Jake Paul easily. I say that because Tank has amazing defense. He’s little and he’s way faster. Jake is not good enough to catch him. Like Tank should be able to run circles around him and touch him up. He may not knock him out. He’s got 100 f*cking pounds on him but [Tank] is going to touch him and he’s going to hurt him. He should not really get hit much in this fight.&quot;Jean Silva sounds off on Bryce Mitchell and Paulo Costa ahead of Noche UFCJean Silva recently made it clear that he had no love for Bryce Mitchell and Paulo Costa. Ahead of Silva's featherweight fight against Diego Lopes at Noche UFC this weekend, the Brazilian sounded off on Mitchell and Costa while explaining why he had nothing but disdain for them.In an interview with Full Send MMA (via @full_send_mma on X), Silva sounded off on Mitchell and Costa, saying:&quot;We can't explain that, man. Sometimes, the energy just don't match. There are different people, different natures, different character. It's just how it is. That's how it's been my whole life, if I don't like you, I'll straight up tell you to your face, 'I don't like you.'&quot;He continued:&quot;Like 'Borrachinha.' I just don't like him very much. He's in a [vastly] different weight class. I'm never gonna fight him, but in the streets, all bets are off.&quot;Ronda Rousey gets honest about potential UFC White House featureRonda Rousey recently shared her thoughts on potentially featuring on the UFC White House card next year. Rousey firmly dismissed the idea without ruling out a possible return to combat sports.In an interview with The Lapsed Fan podcast (via @ChampRDS on X), Rousey addressed the possibility of a UFC White House feature and said:&quot;I am not fighting at the White House. I mean, after Mike Tyson being the biggest fight of the year [vs. Jake Paul], you never say never [on a return]. But I ain’t fighting on the f**king White House.&quot;She continued:&quot;I got better sh*t to do. My kids need pasta.&quot;