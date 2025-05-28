UFC vet predicts Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira, Nate Diaz slams Justin Gaethje and Bo Nickal, Colby Covington earns high praise: MMA News Roundup

UFC veteran Michael Chiesa recently previewed the Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira clash. Elsewhere, Nate Diaz slammed Justin Gaethje and Bo Nickal for disrespecting him, while Colby Covington earned some high praise from Chael Sonnen.

Michael Chiesa predicts Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 317

Michael Chiesa believes Ilia Topuria can get the job done against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. The welterweight star recently shared his prediction for the lightweight title fight at the T-Mobile Arena on June 28.

Speaking to James Lynch in an interview, 'Maverick' laid out his thoughts on the clash and said:

"It's really hard to pick against Ilia Topuria. I'm a big Charles Oliveira fan. The way Topuria is able to touch the body is something that I think is gonna play a big role in this fight. Charles likes to stand very tall, he kinda leaves that body open for a little bit. We've seen him go down from body shots in the past. Ilia Topuria's base, the way he came up on the regional scene, you would not think that he's this devastating puncher."

He continued:

"He really shined as a grappler, really shined with his wrestling. While Charles Oliveira is the greatest ground specialist we've seen in the UFC, I think it's gonna be really hard for Charles to submit Ilia Topuria. So, I think Ilia gets the job done."

Nate Diaz sounds off on Justin Gaethje and Bo Nickal for disrespecting him

Nate Diaz isn't a fan of the current crop of fighters calling out icons of the sport. The UFC legend recently slammed Justin Gaethje and Bo Nickal for the way they called him out, expressing his dismay at the disrespect they seemingly showed.

In an interview on the HJR Podcast, the Stockton slugger said:

"You guys are all O.G.’s to me, and now that I think about it, it’s only like three or four years ahead of me. But now these fools that are like 10 years younger in the UFC after me, or 12 years after me, and they’re like ‘Nate Diaz, you’re a bi*ch.’ I’m like, why are you talking to me like that motherf**ker? Just all them fools.''

He continued:

''Like Justin Gaethje, when he came out...He’s like, ‘He’s a f*cking this and he’s that.’ I’m like, bro...I should f*cking beat your a*s when I see you...That Bo Nickal dude was talking to somebody about me, like dissing on me, and I’m like bi*ch, f*ck you...I’m with it, though. Good, but be about it [when you see me]. I’m like f*ck you, bi*ch and you’re like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I remember what you said."

Catch Nate Diaz's comments below (2:56):

UFC icon Chael Sonnen heaps praise on Colby Covington

Chael Sonnen recently lauded Colby Covington for being an inspiration to aspiring UFC stars. Covington has notably joined Sonnen's team on the 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 33, and it appears he's already impressed the boss.

In a promotional clip shared by ESPN MMA on X, Sonnen can be heard heaping praise on the UFC welterweight, saying:

''Everyone of these guys admires Colby, they watch Colby, they aspire to be like Colby. Colby chose to be a hands-on coach, he's the dominant force in the room. They want to be like him. Colby could not be any better, he's worth his weight in gold''

