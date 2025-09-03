UFC vet previews Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho, Jon Jones acquitted of February charges, Mike Perry fires back at Darren Till: MMA News Roundup

Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker recently shared his preview for the Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho fight this weekend. Elsewhere, Jon Jones had his charges dropped for a case involving a car crash earlier this year. Mike Perry also responded to Darren Till accusing him of ducking a fight.

Robert Whittaker predicts Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho at UFC Paris

Robert Whittaker recently shared his two cents on the Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho clash at UFC Paris this weekend. Imavov and Borralho will throw down in a middleweight fight, with the winner potentially getting a title opportunity against Khamzat Chimaev next.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Whittaker backed Imavov to outpoint Borralho and win the fight via unanimous decision. He said:

"Very curious because both guys are kind of like on the up and up. Both guys are working it out. I think the wrestling and grappling kind of nullify each other, so I think it's going to be a standup fight for five rounds. I do think it's going to go to a decision. Both guys are pretty tough and switched on. But, I think Imavov will be the more technical guy over five rounds, like straightforward. So, I have Imavov probably with the decision win." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Jon Jones addresses being cleared of charges stemming from February car crash case

In February, Jon Jones found himself embroiled in some legal trouble after allegedly being involved in a car crash and threatening a police officer. However, Jones was acquitted of those charges earlier today after the DA's office found his alibi for that night credible.

In an X post, Jones shared his honest reaction to having those charges dropped and wrote:

"I want to begin by thanking the district attorney’s office for carefully reviewing the facts and ultimately vindicating me completely. I have always believed in the importance of truth and fairness, and I am grateful that the evidence spoke for itself. The simple fact is this: I was never there. I never even left my house that night, and all the evidence proved that."

He continued:

"In this case, there was a rush to judgment before any real evidence was gathered. I understand that, in the court of public opinion, the allegations may have seemed believable, especially given my past mistakes. But by the time these claims were made public, I had just retired from competition, and that moment was stolen from me by someone who made false accusations to avoid a DWI and any real accountability."

Mike Perry fires back at Darren Till for accusing him of ducking a fight

Mike Perry recently responded to Darren Till accusing him of avoiding a fight against him. Till recently beat fellow UFC vet Luke Rockhold in a boxing match via third-round knockout last weekend. In the aftermath, he slammed Perry, Jorge Masvidal, Andrew Tate, and Jake Paul for allegedly ducking him.

After MMA Fighting shared Till's quotes via an Instagram post, Perry took to the comments section tell his side of the story and wrote:

"It’s just not true, I’m booked for more, at a smaller weight, with no gloves on. Don’t say I won’t take it when I have the paperwork. I’d box you @darrentill2.0, just has to make sense."

