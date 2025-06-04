UFC vet talks Power Slap strategy, Sean O'Malley explains rainbow-theme hairdo, MMA icon discusses Merab Dvalishvili's GOAT status: MMA News Roundup

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis recently revealed that he was open to making his Power Slap League debut and outlined his game plan for participating in the sport. Elsewhere, Sean O'Malley explained how his rainbow hair helped his career, while Dominick Cruz reacted to Jon Anik calling Merab Dvalishvili the 135-pound GOAT.

Ad

Catch up with all the latest news in mixed martial arts with Sportskeeda's MMA news roundup.

Derrick Lewis talks potential Power Slap League debut after UFC career wraps up

UFC veteran Derrick Lewis sees a future for himself in the Power Slap League. The record-holding heavyweight recently opened up about potentially making his debut in slap fighting and outlined his fool-proof strategy of avoiding slaps.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking to Ariel Helwani in an interview, Lewis laid out his potential future career moves and said:

"I'll finish my career as an MMA fighter, unless they wanna try to pay me some good money, then yeah, I'll do boxing. I would do [slap fighting]. I will have to go first every time though. If I don't knock my guy out, I'm gonna go ahead and forfeit. I gotta go first. I'm not about to sit there and let nobody slap me. I'm gonna keep jumping anyways. I'm just gonna get penalized."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sean O'Malley names inspiration behind rainbow-themed hairdo and explains its significance

Sean O'Malley recently revealed the inspiration behind his famous rainbow hairstyle and explained how his hairdo helped his career trajectory. O'Malley disclosed that he was highly inspired by rapper [Tekashi] 6ix9ine and wanted to imitate his style.

Speaking to Demetrious Johnson in an interview, 'Suga' also outlined how his unique hair helped his stardom and said:

Ad

"Actually, 6ix9ine [Pronounced: Six-Nine] was the inspiration of the rainbow hair, because he was such a character. He's captivating. I was like, 'If I do my hair, people are going to freak out. The first time I did my hair was at the Eddie Wineland fight. I go out there and knock him out... The hair plus that kind of knockout was like a recipe for success."

Ad

O'Malley continued:

"The UFC loved the hair. Everyone in the UFC was like, 'Oh, my god. Everyone's talking about your hair.' I had to do so many extra photos and so much extra media just because I did my hair. I was like, 'I'm onto something. So every single fight was like a new hair. So that helped a lot."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dominick Cruz reacts to Jon Anik calling Merab Dvalishvili the UFC bantamweight GOAT

Dominick Cruz recently reacted to Merab Dvalishvili being hailed as the UFC bantamweight GOAT by veteran broadcaster Jon Anik. Despite having one of the most impressive resumes in bantamweight divisional history, Cruz held no ill will toward Dvalishvili and was content with being part of the GOAT conversation.

Ad

Speaking to MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Cruz reacted to Anik calling Dvalishvili the GOAT and said:

"I just love the fact that there's a conversation with me involved. That's what this is about. Merab's making a conversation, too, and good for him. This dude had to fight up and down the ladder, exactly the same way I did. I had to fight my way through the hardest fights in the division. I had to earn every scrap."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Zende. Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.



Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.



Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.



Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.