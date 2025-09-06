UFC White House moved to new date, Alexander Volkanovski slams welterweight vet, Caio Borralho talks Nassourdine Imavov fight: MMA News Roundup 

The UFC White House event has a new date, and recent reports indicate that fighters could weigh in at the Lincoln Memorial. Elsewhere, Alexander Volkanovski went nuclear on Colby Covington and explained why he hated the UFC welterweight star as much as he did. Caio Borralho also shared his preview of his upcoming fight against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Paris this weekend.Catch up on all the latest developments in mixed martial arts with Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup.UFC White House updates: New date, weigh-in location, octagon placement revealedThe WSJ recently reported that the UFC White House event will take place in June 2026 rather than its previous Fourth of July date next year due to logistical challenges. Intriguingly, the event could also feature fighters weighing in at the iconic Lincoln Memorial before fight night.Moreover, the octagon is expected to be constructed on the South Lawn of the White House, and the competing fighters will warm up inside the President's official residence before walking out for their bouts. There will be large screens placed outside, and the public will be treated to a light show and fireworks.Alexander Volkanovski goes ballistic on &quot;piece of sh*t&quot; Colby CovingtonAlexander Volkanovski isn't a fan of Colby Covington. The Australian recently sounded off on Covington and explained his disdain for the UFC welterweight veteran.In an interview on The Unscripted Show, Volkanovski detailed how Covington went beyond the limits of simply selling fights and said:&quot;One fighter that I can't stand? Ah, mate, yeah, Colby Covington. I mean, that's an obvious one. It's an easy question, but I'll make it a little bit better for you: Colby, you're a piece of sh*t, and I dare you to come say something to my face because I'd love to slap you. He's just a piece of sh*t. He just is.&quot;He continued:&quot;The sport, you're going to get bad publicity a lot of the times from people who aren't even involved in the sport. A lot of people in this sport are some of the nicest people I've ever met, some of the most disciplined, well-respectful type of guys... Good human beings. But a lot of times, you get idiots like him who take things too far. Some of the things he has said, just like, no. There's pushing a fight and then there are just pieces of sh*t, and he's one of them.&quot;Caio Borralho previews upcoming Nassourdine Imavov fight at UFC ParisCaio Borralho knows what he needs to do against Nassourdine Imavov and isn't underestimating his next opponent. Borralho and Imavov will throw down in a high-stakes middleweight contest at UFC Paris this weekend.In an episode of the Pound 4 Pound Show (via @pound4poundshow on X), the Brazilian shared his honest thoughts on the Imavov fight and said:&quot;I'm not saying it's going to be an easy fight. He is a phenomenal athlete. Young, fast. We need to fight to see who is the next contender, you know what I mean? That makes sense... He doesn't show a lot when he is going to do the move [he is going to do]. It's all going to be about pace and positioning myself in a good way, so it won't be scary when he explodes.&quot;