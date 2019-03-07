UFC Wichita: Lewis vs Dos Santos Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in the US & UK

UFC Wichita: Lewis vs Dos Santos

UFC Fight Night 146: Lewis vs Dos Santos, also known as UFC Wichita, will be taking place this weekend in Wichita, Kansas.

The card is being main-evented by 'The Black Beast' Derrick Lewis, who will be looking to come back from his loss in the last fight against the UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier. He will be facing another giant of the Heavyweight Division, in Junior Dos Santos.

The co-main event of the night will see a fight in the Welterweight Division where Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos will face Curtis Millender.

UFC Wichita Location Date and Time

Location: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas, United States

Date: March 9, 2019, Saturday.

Time: Preliminary Card: 5 PM (ET), 10 PM (GMT), 3:30 AM (IST - March 10)

Main Card: 8 PM (ET), 01:00 AM (GMT - March 10), 6:30 AM (IST - March 10)

UFC Wichita Fight Card

Main Card:

#1 Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis vs Junior dos Santos

#2 Welterweight Bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Curtis Millender

#3 Welterweight Bout: Tim Means vs Niko Price

#4 Heavyweight Bout: Blagoy Ivanov vs Ben Rothwell

#5 Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush vs Drew Dober

#6 Middleweight Bout: Tim Boetsch vs Omari Akhmedov

Preliminary Card

#1 Welterweight Bout: Anthony Rocco Martin vs Sérgio Moraes

#2 Women's Bantamweight Bout: Marion Reneau vs Yana Kunitskaya

#3 Featherweight Bout: Grant Dawson vs Julian Erosa

#4 Heavyweight Bout: Maurice Greene vs Jeff Hughes

#5 Bantamweight Bout: Louis Smolka vs Matt Schnell

#6 Welterweight Bout: Alex Morono vs Zak Ottow

#7 Lightweight Bout: Alex White vs Dan Moret

How and Where to watch UFC Wichita in the US & UK?

UFC Fight Night 146 or UFC Wichita can be watched live in the US on ESPN+. Both the main card and the preliminary card will be available on ESPN+. An alternative to ESPN+ is available, as it will be on UFC Fight Pass as well.

UFC Wichita can be seen on UFC Fight Pass as well as BT Sports in the UK.

