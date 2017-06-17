Interview: Tarec Saffiedine talks welcoming Rafael dos Anjos to the Welterweight Division, UFC Fight Night Singapore and more

Tarec Saffiedine will face Rafael dos Anjos later tonight in what will be dos Anjos’ first fight in the UFC Welterweight Divison. We caught up with the “Sponge” ahead of his big fight in Singapore.

Q: How’re you doing today? Is this your first time in Singapore?

A: I’m good. This is actually my second time in Singapore. I fought here back in 2014. That was my first UFC fight in Singapore and I’m so glad to be back here.

Q: You’ll be welcoming Rafael Dos Anjos to the Welterweight division. What does it feel like to be his first opponent in the division?

A: I’m taking this fight like any other fight. I’m very excited about the fight and I’ve trained hard for this.

Q: You’re coming off a loss and now you’ll face a former champion like Rafael Dos Anjos. What made you take such a tough opponent?

A: I’m ready to take on any opponent, former champion or not. I don’t turn down anybody and I think it will be a great fight. It will be an exciting fight for the fans and I’m excited to face somebody of his calibre.

Q: What has your preparation been like going into this fight?

A: My preparation has been really good. I’ve been training in Thailand to get ready. Training has been great.

Q: What’s your confidence going into this fight?

A: I’m really confident. I’m confident that I can bear Rafael. I’ve trained really hard for this and I have a game plan in place ahead of this fight.

Q: What kind of fight are you expecting it to be?

A: I expect it to be an exciting fight and I expect to have my hand raised at the end of it.

Q: UFC is pretty big in Asia and India right now. Can we expect more events like this in Asia and maybe even a PPV?

A: Yeah, hopefully the UFC can go to India. I’m sure UFC if getting bigger and bigger in India but at the end of the day, that’s a question for Dana White.

