UFC/WWE News: Daniel Cormier Postpones WWE Position Tryout For UFC Fight

UFC 226: Miocic v Cormier

What's the story?

The UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier, had been talking about trying for a commentary position in the world's largest professional wrestling company, WWE.

However, now there has been a development in proceedings, and Cormier recently revealed that the commentary tryouts would have to take a backseat with his fight against Derrick Lewis coming up for UFC 230.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 226, Daniel Cormier fought Stipe Miocic in the Heavyweight Division for the UFC Heavyweight Title. Coming into the fight, Cormier was the underdog, with a height and reach disadvantage against the champion. No one expected him to win the bout.

Defying the odds, Cormier not only won the fight but did so in style. He knocked out the Champion in the very first round, in 4 minutes and 33 seconds. The fight would make him the champion, and get him the performance of the night.

He would immediately challenge Brock Lesnar, and the two would have a confrontation in the Octagon, but with USADA taking six months to clear the fighter for combat, it appeared that the fans would have to wait till the new year to see Cormier defend his title.

Such was not the case.

The heart of the matter

Cormier had talked about defending his title against Brock Lesnar when the fighter had returned to UFC, but with UFC 230 lacking a headlining fight, and Derrick Lewis defeating Alexander Volkov, UFC was quick to book a fight between Derrick 'the Blackbeast' Lewis and Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Title at UFC 230.

Cormier had talked about trying out for a commentary position for WWE, being a huge fan of professional wrestling. (h/t MMA Fighting)

“If I didn’t have this fight, I have been talking to the WWE, because they wanted me to go in and do an audition as a member of the commentary team. That was my private little thing. But because of the fight, I had to push it back."

Cormier further said that he still planned to continue and tryout for the commentary position later.

What's next?

Daniel Cormier will defend his UFC Heavyweight Title against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230, on the 2nd of November.

The fighter will also continue to try for a position on the WWE commentary team, while not abandoning UFC.

