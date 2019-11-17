Undefeated Azamat makes history with the most prestigious prize in sports at BRAVE CF 29

The KHK World Champion - Amzat Murzakanov.

Azamat Murzakanov had the biggest challenge of his professional career and stepped up to the plate scoring two enormous victories to become the first-ever KHK world champion.

At BRAVE CF 29 he not only beat Guto Inocente and Mohammad Fakhreddine on the same night, but also won the provisional ownership of the KHK belt, adorned with 6.2 kg of gold, and considered the biggest prize in sports today.

The magnificent belt was unveiled minutes before the big finale, as Azamat and Fakhreddine waited in the backstage for their fight to begin. It was brought in a chopper and went to the arena in an incredible Mercedes car, which highlighted how special and precious the belt really is.

The KHK belt, adorned with 6.2 kg of gold

Inside the cage, it was business as usual for "The Professional" as he battered an already tired Mohammad Fakhreddine, who had scored a KO win over Kleber Orgulho earlier in the evening. After his lead leg got hurt after a kick, it was a matter of time until Azamat beat Fakhreddine, and he did so in a brutal way by knocking out "The Latest" with an uppercut.

After the fight, he was crowned the KHK world champion by His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa himself. It was a fitting occasion for a deserving champion and an incredible prize, that will take mixed martial arts to a new level in the next years.

The Fight Night had nine other fights other than the KHK world Championship in which fighters representing Nations across the globe showcased their skills before the sold out arena.The card also featured the bantam weight fight between the 'Pride of Bahrain' Hamza Kooheji and Nahuel Gandolfi, in which the Bahrain hero emerged victorious in dominant fashion.

KHK World Chamionship Results

Final - Azamat Murzakanov def. Mohammad Fakhreddine - KO

Semi-final - Azamat Murzakanov def. Guto Inocente - Decision

Semi-final - Mohammad Fakhreddine def. Kleber Orgulho - TKO