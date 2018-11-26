Undefeated Indian MMA fighter to face Jalal Al Daaja

Kantaraj Agasa will face Jalal Al Daaja at Brave 20

Kantaraj Agasa has the perfect undefeated record in Indian mixed martial arts, winning all of his ten appearances. Agasa will make his promotional debut at Brave Combat Federation on 22nd December at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India against Jalal Al Daaja from Jordan. Jalal Al Daaja will be making his return after a long break since Brave 10 where he defeated Crisanto Pitpitunge from Team Lakay, Philippines in the very first round to submission (Triangle Choke).

While Agasa has a record of 10-0-0, Al Daaja has a 5-3-0 record in his professional career. However, Al Daaja evolved to become a force to be recognised during 2018 with two back to back wins against two of the emerging prospects from Team Lakay during Brave 9 and Brave 10.

Currently training alongside the reigning welterweight world champion Jarrah Al Selawe, the bantamweight fighter from Jordan is free from injuries and is at the best shape of his career. The surge of MMA in Jordan had been at its pinnacle with fighters from the region claiming two world championship titles, both at welterweight and lightweight divisions.

The bout will be the biggest test for Kantaraj Agasa who has already became a target even with fighters from Pakistan campaigning for a future India versus Pakistan bout in a neutral territory at Brave Combat Federation. Currently, Kantaraj is the only Indian fighter on the roster who is undefeated.

Meanwhile, Al Daaja has stated, "The sport has witnessed tremendous growth in the region. Kingdom of Jordan has produced two world champions in 2018. My aim is to capture the third world championship title for Jordan by 2019 and I am training hard for it one step at a time."

Jalal Al Daaja (right) faces Crisanto Pitpitunge

Though Al Daaja's fight record doesn't seem as impressive as Kantaraj, the losses he suffered in Brave Combat Federation were against Frans Mlambo from SBG Ireland, who was the former contender for the bantamweight world championship, and 2015 IMMAF Gold Medalist. Kantaraj competed in the 2015 IMMAF World Championships, losing out to David Evans. The bout will be decisive for the careers of both the athletes.