Undefeated streak remains intact in big UFC Raleigh debut

A great opener

Jamal "Sweet" Dreams Hill managed to outpoint Darko Stosic 29-27 on all three judges' scorecards to remain undefeated in MMA.

With the UD that makes it 7-0 and the perfect start to his MMA career! @JamahalH 👊 #UFCRaleigh pic.twitter.com/s2wJ2xk2Pe — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 26, 2020

Jamal Hill started strong on the main card of UFC Raleigh against Darko Stosic, putting him in a bit of trouble early. The Serbian began to counter back and landed a clean hook on Hill which prompted a more urgent response from Hill.

Stosic landed a takedown and let Hill get up, landing a right in the process. Hill continued to pick him apart, with Stosic trying to close the distance. The Serbian landed another clean shot before the first round ended.

The second round was a slightly different story. Hill listened to his coaches and started going for the body more. This time around, he wouldn't let Stosic land a clean shot but the Serbian managed to land a takedown at the end of the round. However, Hill won that round as well.

The third round, Stosic managed to kick it into another gear. Hill's weak Takedown defense was seen as the Serbian landed two more solid takedowns. The last-minute of the fight saw Stosic control the round and he got one last takedown to go the distance. The consensus seemed to be that Jamal Hill had done enough.

While Stosic got takedowns, he didn't do much in the way to justify a victory for the judges. However, it was a tough performance from him.