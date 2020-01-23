Undefeated Welshman Jack Shore to fight Geraldo de Freitas at UFC London

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News

23 Jan 2020, 22:45 IST SHARE

Jack Shore

UFC's card for the London event is shaping up to be a very interesting one for fight fans around the globe. UFC London will take place inside the O2 Arena on 21st March and the card will be headlined by a five-round welterweight clash between former champion Tyron Woodley and former BAMMA welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

The promotion has now announced the addition of a high-octane bantamweight clash for the event as former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion Jack Shore is all set to take on Brazilian fighter Geraldo de Freitas at UFC London. (h/t MMA Fighting)

Shore is undefeated in professional MMA with a record of 12-0 and held the Cage Warriors title before signing with the UFC in 2019 and beating Nohelin Hernandez with a rear-naked choke in his Octagon debut at UFC Copenhagen.

Cage Warriors has produced some of the biggest names in MMA world such as Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping and the 24-year-old Welshman is a highly-touted prospect, having managed to finish 11 out of his last 12 fights.

"I'm not the best at predictions, but I predict a win and a finish. Geraldo is very skilful but I think I will come out on top," said Shore.

His counterpart Freitas defeated Felipe Colares on his UFC debut in Fortaleza, Brazil, back in February last year but he succumbed to a loss against Chris Gutierrez at UFC Uruguay later in the year and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways by ending Shore's undefeated run.