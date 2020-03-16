Unpopular former Champion wants to fight Tyron Woodley as a replacement for Leon Edwards

UFC 214: Weigh-ins

The UFC London card was shifted to the United States of America following government regulation on public gatherings due to Coronavirus. As a result of the logistics, Leon Edwards didn't want to rush to the United States to fight and as of now, the main event stands canceled.

However, there have been multiple names who have offered to step in on 6 days notice. The most notable call-out has been from the last Welterweight title challenger Colby Covington, who tweeted out offering to replace Leon Edwards against Tyron Woodley:

“Word on the street is @LeonScott is out. The @ufc and America need a hero. Who wants see America’s Champ put the #MAGA cape on and beat the f**k out of @twooodley live on @ESPN next week for your entertainment and my own personal pleasure?”

However, Tyron Woodley told Ariel Helwani that Covington just said that to gain traction on social media and that he's refused to face him for the fourth time. If you were to ask Covington, his reply would likely be that the money offered wasn't right.

Tyron Woodley just posted this on my IG regarding Colby Covington. However, Covington is very much in play, I’m told. https://t.co/EYesEOABk0 pic.twitter.com/loFlGdKQQM — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 15, 2020

It's not just Covington who has offered to step in. Gilbert Burns, who finished veteran Demian Maia a few days ago in Brasilia said that he was medically cleared and offered to step in to fight Woodley.

Wow no UFC London crazy! @danawhite if u need me I’m more than ready! I fight Leon Edwards or Woodley tomorrow if u need! My medical are already done! And I’m not kidding! Give me this fight! 🙏🏾 @AliAbdelaziz00 @seanshelby — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 15, 2020

Rafael dos Anjos admitted that his fellow Brazilian Gilbert Burns is deserving of the fight, but offered to step in if it didn't work out. From the look of things, the event can still be salvaged should Woodley accept either offer.

I think my brother @gilbertburns deserves to fight Woodley this weekend. If for any reason he can’t, I’m ready to step in if the UFC needs me. I heard Colby is also up for a fight on Saturday, so if Durinho gets Woodley, let’s do it old school Grand Prix style! — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 16, 2020