Urijah Faber reveals the one UFC Bantamweight that everyone is 'sleeping on'

Urijah Faber has big praise for one of his biggest career rivals - Dominick Cruz. He knows all too well about the former UFC Bantamweight Champion - having had a trilogy of fights with him in his career.

The first one was in WEC - where Cruz finished a relatively young Cruz. The next two occasions, however, would see Cruz beat Faber by decision. They seemingly put an end to their rivalry after Faber retired the first time.

Since then, The California Kid has come out of retirement, but it's still been over three years since Dominick Cruz last entered the Octagon - where he was defeated by Cody Garbrandt in a stunning performance from the younger fighter.

He was supposed to return in 2019 but that didn't work out and he's still training for it. Whether or not he'll be able to return, we can't be sure, but Urijah Faber told MMAFighting that Cruz is the dark horse of the stacked Bantamweight division:

“I think Dominick Cruz would be a nightmare matchup for Yan. Maybe have Dominick come out and fight Yan and the winner of that (gets the title shot). Everyone’s sleeping on Dominick Cruz.

It's good to see Faber giving Cruz his due respect. The former Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz is considered a pioneer in the lighter weight-division and is one of the most technical strikers in the game.

However, it's a different time now. Cruz is riddled with injuries, hasn't fought in years and when he re-enters the fray - it will be in a pool of sharks. The 135-pound division is the best that it's ever been from a talent-quality standpoint and Cruz, as much of a legend as he is, won't be favored to last long against the top guns of the division.