Urijah Faber starrer movie holds record after grossing $428m at the box office 

Former UFC bantamweight Urijah Faber made his foray into the world of Hollywood in 2018 by starring in the science fiction adventure movie, Rampage.

Faber initially retired from mixed martial arts in 2016 after a bout against Brad Pickett at UFC on Fox 22. He then made his return to the sport in 2019 and fought two more bouts against Ricky Simon and former bantamweight champion Petr Yan with an equal result split of one win and one loss.

Rampage was released in April, 2018, a year after principal shooting began on the Dwayne Johnson starrer. Former WWE superstar better known as The Rock was cast as Davis Okoye, the protaganist. Urijah Faber plays Garrick, a mercenary fighter under Burke, the leader of a private military group.

Five years on from it's release, Rampage is fourth on the list of highest-grossing movies based on video games. According to data released by SafeBettingSites.com, Rampage's $428 million box office collection ranks just behind Warcraft: The Beginning ($439 million) and Pokémon: Detektive Pikachu ($429 million) at second and third position, respectively.

The highest grossing video game movie of all time is the 2023 adaptation of the iconic Super Mario, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The movie grossed a whopping $1.05 billion worldwide at the box office.

Rampage was Faber's most successful feature film but it was not his first exposure to acting. 'The California Kid' first appeared in a feature film prior to his initial retirement in 2014 in Reach Me, a drama film starring Sylvester Stallone.

Urijah Faber weighs in on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

The latest season of The Ultimate Fighter stars Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler as opposing coaches on the show.

This is McGregor's second stint as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter with his first stint coming against Urijah Faber. Faber weighed in on his former rival's return to the show and upcoming finale fight against Chandler.

His prediction leant towards the Irishman winning, as he said in an interview with ESPN:

“Traditionally in the past – you know, old-school MMA – I would have said the high-level wrestler’s always going to win. But Conor, I feel, has closed those gaps a lot. I think Chandler takes a lot of big risks and likes to fight wild and aggressive, and I’ve seen many times where Conor’s power is just too much and his precision’s too much, and I think it’s going to be, in a five-round fight, leaning toward McGregor.”

Check out Urijah Faber's interview on YouTube below [7:00]:

