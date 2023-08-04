Usman Nurmagomedov reportedly set to defend lightweight title at Bellator 300, opponent revealed 

It appears as though Usman Nurmagomedov will serve as one of the headliners as he is set to defend his lightweight title at Bellator 300, which is a milestone event for the promotion.

According to journalist Cole Shelton, the event is set to take place in San Diego, California on October 7. The reigning lightweight champion will make his second title defense as he takes on fomer champion Brent Primus in the semi-final of Bellator's lightweight Grand Prix:

"BREAKING: Multiple sources inform me Usman Nurmagomedov (@Usmannmgdv) will defend his lightweight title against Brent Primus (@brentprimus155) at Bellator 300 in October. Contracts are signed"

Usman Nurmagomedov earned his place in the semi-final following a dominant submission win over former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson. Meanwhile, Primus advance after earning a unanimous decision win over Mansour Barnaoui.

Shelton also mentioned that a source indicated to him that it could be the final event in the promotion's history as there has been ongoing speculation that they have been purchased by the PFL. Based on that information, it's unclear whether the lightweight title fight will serve as the main event of co-main event as there could possibly be another title fight added to the card.

Who did Usman Nurmagomedov defeat to win the Bellator lightweight championship?

Usman Nurmagomedov has been a highly touted lightweight prospect for quite some time and lived up to the hype when he won the Bellator lightweight championship.

The Dagestani challenged then lightweight champion Patricky 'Pitbull' Freire at Bellator 288 last November, where he earned a dominant unanimous decision win. He dictated the pace of the fight and outmatched 'Pitbull' in all areas of the fight.

It will be interesting to see how much more the reigning Bellator lightweight champion will improve as he is already considered by many as one of the top lightweights in the sport. He is only 25-years-old, so he is still yet to enter his physical prime and already has an unbeaten 17-0 MMA record.