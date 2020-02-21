Valentina Shevchenko reportedly set to defend her title against Joanne Calderwood at UFC 251

Valentina Shevchenko is set to put her title on the line at UFC 251

In the aftermath of her recent title defense over Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 247, Valentina Shevchenko is reportedly now set for her next title defense against Joanne Calderwood at this year's UFC 251 pay-per-view on the 6th of June, 2020.

Valentina Shevchenko set to defend her title against Joanne Calderwood

In the last UFC pay-per-view, Valentina Shevchenko put up a dominant performance over Katlyn Chookagian and successfully defended the UFC Women's Flyweight Championship once again.

Fresh-off her title defense, 'Bullet' is reportedly set to put her title on the line once again, this time against Joanne Calderwood, who has compiled a record of 3-1 in the Women's Flyweight Division.

According to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Shevchenko will put her title on the line at UFC 251 which is scheduled for 6th June, 2020.

Breaking: Valentina Shevchenko’s (@BulletValentina) next title defense will come against Joanne Calderwood (@DRkneevil) at UFC 251 on June 6. Both sides have agreed to the fight, per sources. More details coming to ESPN shortly. pic.twitter.com/PkjiYdnn0D — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 20, 2020

When is UFC 251?

As aforementioned, UFC 251 is scheduled to take place on the 6th of June, 2020 and as of now, this remains to the first fight announced for the card. However, we can certainly expect a few more bouts to be added to the PPV.

With Valentina Shevchenko being dominant as ever in the Women's Flyweight Division, it remains interesting to be seen what Calderwood brings to the table once she finally gets her highly-awaited title shot.