Valentina Shevchenko wants to defend flyweight title against any one of three top fighters

Shevchenko in action against Chookagian

Valentina Shevchenko is undoubtedly the most dominant champion in the UFC currently. In the co-main event of UFC 247 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, the UFC women’s flyweight champion comprehensively beat Katlyn Chookagian via third round TKO, managing to successfully defend her title for a third time on the trot.

In an interaction with the media during the post fight press conference, Shevchenko said that she is thankful that all the hard work she put in prior to the fight bore fruit, and also mentioned that winning was the best feeling in the world.

“I feel amazing,” Shevchenko said backstage at Toyota Center. “It’s not only because of the performance, the past couple months was a lot of work – a lot of hard training, mental pressure, physical pressure, and everything. When you end the fight with the fight result you expected, it’s the best feeling that you ever can feel.”

With five comprehensive victories under her kitty, Shevchenko has to be right up there in the list of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC. When it comes to her next opponent inside the Octagon, Shevchenko sees three prospective match-ups for her in the flyweight division.

“We just watched the rankings of flyweight with Laura Sanko, and it was after Katlyn (Chookagain) (and) Jessica Eye. It was Joanne Calderwood, Jennifer Maia, and Roxanne Modafferi. These three girls I think are strong fighters. They have very good skills. Each one, they have different styles of fighting. I would love to fight any one of them.”

UFC 242 Calderwood v Lee

It remains to be seen which fighter actually gets into the Octagon against Shevchenko, but we can rest assured that it will be a thrilling encounter no matter what.