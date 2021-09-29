Victoria Lee backs older brother and sister, believes both should keep their titles

Rising atomweight star Victoria Lee is now a perfect 3-0 to start her professional mixed martial arts career. But at just 17 years of age, Victoria Lee definitely has some big shoes to fill.

Victoria Lee's older sister is the reigning ONE women's atomweight world champion 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee. Her older brother is the now-former ONE lightweight world champion, Christian 'The Warrior' Lee.

Both of Victoria Lee's esteemed siblings have had their fair share of controversies regarding their title reigns over the past few months.

Angela has been embroiled in controversy for over a year after announcing she was pregnant with her first child in late 2020. Fans and media alike called for Angela to vacate her atomweight belt, considering she'd be away from competition for an extended period and could hold up the division. Angela obviously refused to do so.

When asked why she thinks her sister Angela should not vacate the title, even when recently pressed by a reporter, Victoria Lee made her thoughts known.

“I don’t think there are any valid reasons behind those claims. My sister has proven to be a dominant champion in the atomweight division. She has taken out every one of her opponents. The first year where nobody was fighting because of the global pandemic, that took a toll on everybody’s lives and going into the second year, she had her pregnancy which is now she started to come back for training. At the time when my sister was pregnant, they started the Grand Prix so there was no clear title contender for her to defend her belt against because she had cleared out the entire atomweight division. However, they brought in lots of talented atomweights for this Grand Prix tournament to figure out who’s going to be the true number one contender, which we will find out in the final round. That’s who my sister’s going to defend her belt against.”

On the other hand, Christian is fresh off his first loss as a lightweight when he surrendered the title to South Korea's Ok Rae Yoon at the recently-concluded ONE: Revolution in Singapore. Christian succumbed via a closely contested and controversial decision, his first loss in three years.

Victoria Lee disagrees with decision in Lee vs. Ok main event

Many feel Christian did enough to win and should have retained his title. Victoria Lee vehemently disagreed with how the judges called the fight.

“I do not think that my brother’s fight should have been as controversial as it is right now. It’s a clear decision, unanimous that my brother should have kept his title. I don’t understand the reasoning behind the judges’ decision. You could see he had the submission attempts which were near finishes, and he knocked him down twice and controlled him, took him down and you could also see the damage on Ok’s face. So I don’t really understand the judging criteria but it’s up to ONE right now to see how they’re going to respond to it and if they’re going to review the tape.”

Born into such a prestigious fighting family, Victoria Lee has a lot riding on her shoulders. While the focus is undoubtedly more on her established older siblings, 'The Prodigy' is slowly climbing the ranks and building her star power.

