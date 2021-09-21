Victoria Souza feels 'no pressure' ahead of showdown with teenage sensation Victoria Lee

ONE Championship newcomer Victoria Souza isn't feeling the least bit of pressure ahead of her promotional debut this Friday night. In fact, the 24-year-old ahead of the biggest night of her professional career so far.

Souza will face atomweight sensation Victoria 'The Prodigy' Lee at ONE Championship: Revolution, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 24.

The Brazilian star knows just how big of a name her upcoming opponent carries with her into the Circle, but isn't at all fazed by the teenage star's reputation.

“The Lee family is very big in ONE. But I’m very calm and very confident [I can win] this fight. There’s not any pressure for me at all,” Victoria Souza told ONE Championship.

Souza, who sits at 5-0 in her career, earned her spot on the ONE Championship roster behind two impressive wins by submission and two by knockout. Only one of her five wins so far have gone to a decision.

Lee, on the other hand, is 2-0 in her young career with two submissions. Both victories came in ONE Championship.

She is the younger sister of reigning ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee and reigning ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee.

Somebody’s ‘0’ has got to go and Victoria Souza is confident it won't be hers

Both Souza and Lee are entering this bout with perfect records, which means one of them will exit the arena with their first loss.

Souza is confident she will have her hand raised by the end of the night, and says it's all about coming in with the right game plan.

“I’ve seen her fights so far, and I know the Lee family is very big in ONE. I think Victoria had the perfect strategy to win her first two fights,” Souza said.

“I’m completely prepared for both her striking and grappling. I have five wins on my record, two by knockout and two by submission. So I’m prepared for anything to happen.

“Anything can happen in a fight. I have the perfect strategy to win this fight.”

ONE Championship returns on Friday, September 24 with Revolution, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Christian ‘The Warrior’ Lee defends his ONE lightweight world title against Ok Rae Yoon in the main event.

