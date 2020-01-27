Viral knockout artist does not mind facing 'good friend' Michael 'Venom' Page

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News

27 Jan 2020, 00:02 IST SHARE

MVP

Within a short time since signing with Bellator, Raymond Daniels has already left his mark with two consecutive knockout victories in his first couple of outings at Bellator Birmingham and Bellator 238 respectively.

The former kickboxer is being projected as a knockout artist just like the promotion's poster-boy Michael “Venom” Page and the pair will likely meet inside the cage in the near future. The fighters also have a history that goes back to the time when they trained karate together.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Daniels said that he and MVP are good friends and he certainly wouldn't go out of his way to get a fight against Page but if and when the time comes where he has to go up against Venom, he most definitely will.

“I wouldn’t necessarily go out of my way to fight Mike because we come from the same background. I like Mike, he’s actually a pretty good friend of mine. He comes from the same sport that I do, the same background, his style is kind of similar to mine because when he was doing the sport karate thing he kind of [based] his style after my style, then he went over to MMA before I did. So technically he’s my senior now in MMA because he has more experience in that side of it."

“But if we had to cross paths, I wouldn’t have a problem fighting him if he had the title or something like that, but I don’t go out of my way to fight him. If it makes dollars, then it makes sense, I wouldn’t have a problem and I’m sure Mike wouldn’t either.”

Page is one of the best fighters on the Bellator roster but one criticism has always been the fact that he always fights relatively inexperienced fighters and if that truly is the case, this matchup is surely going to come to fruition soon