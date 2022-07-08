Vitaly Bigdash feels Reinier de Ridder’s run as ONE middleweight world champion is over

Former ONE middleweight world champion Vitaly Bigdash feels Reinier de Ridder’s run as the reigning middleweight king is nearly over. The seasoned veteran plans to be the first man to stop De Ridder from continuing his world championship domination.

Vitaly Bigdash was once at the top of the middleweight mountain. That is until he ran into former two-division ONE world champion, ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang. The Russian stalwart lost his belt to the Myanmar icon in 2017, and since then, Bigdash has been on the comeback trail.

Most recently, Bigdash won an all-important trilogy bout with his Burmese rival to earn a crack at De Ridder’s middleweight belt. Now, he’s set to face ‘The Dutch Knight’ in the main event of ONE 159, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, July 22.

Bigdash feels that De Ridder isn’t a very good striker, despite being a threat on the ground, whereas he excels in all departments.

Vitaly Bigdash explained in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship:

“I don’t think he would have been champion if we faced each other earlier, because I believe I’m better in all aspects of fighting. I’m physically stronger. My striking is way better, so I think he would not have been able to get past me.”

As the fight fast approaches, Bigdash believes he has all the tools he needs to become the new ONE middleweight world champion, reclaiming the belt that was once his. Part of that self-confidence stems from his consistent improvement as a mixed martial artist.

Bigdash said:

“I think I have improved in all aspects of fighting, both in striking and grappling. I have especially improved in my understanding of the ground game, grappling, and stand-up. I have become much stronger and more functional in terms of physique. A lot of time has passed since that fight, and bit by bit, I have improved in everything. I think that I am a better version of myself now.”

Vitaly Bigdash can overcome De Ridder’s ‘predictable’ ground game

Vitaly Bigdash has demonstrated a wide range of skill sets and believes he has what it takes to decipher De Ridder’s ground game.

Bigdash claims that De Ridder’s game plan is one-dimensional and has remained largely the same in all of his fights, which is to shoot for a takedown and work towards a submission.

That said, Bigdash feels he is in a fantastic position to score a monumental upset and deal De Ridder the first blemish on his presently pristine professional record.

The 37-year-old veteran says he has all the tools necessary to make history and reclaim his throne.

Nevertheless, fans can expect the De Ridder vs. Bigdash clash to be an absolute war – for however long it lasts.

