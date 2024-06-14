WATCH: Luke Lessei cooks up the perfect two-punch counter in all-American firefight against Eddie Abasolo

Luke Lessei earned his victory in ONE Championship with a close split decision victory against Eddie Abasolo in February 2024 at ONE Fight Night 19 during their featherweight Muay Thai match inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

One crucial moment of the fight was reposted by ONE Championship recently on their official Instagram account, and they wrote the caption:

""The Chef" is just cooking 👨‍🍳 Luke Lessei gears up to face French sensation Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 23 on @primevideo 🔥 Who do you think will get the W? @lukethechef_"

In the video, 'The Chef' is seen landing a two-punch combination that drops Abasolo down the mat. His atomic right hand is the money shot that removes his equilibrium.

It was an important moment for the 28-year-old athlete out of Iowa during the fight, which could have been a big factor in earning the nod from the judges' scorecards.

This was also his bounce-back victory after receiving a unanimous decision loss at the hands of former ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jo Nattawut in December 2023 at ONE Fight Night 17.

Luke Lessei looking to pick up his second in ONE Championship against Bampara Kouyate

Following his hard-earned win over the tough Abasolo, Lessei is now pitted against another solid opponent in Bampara Kouyate, whom he'll face in a featherweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5.

The two young contenders will be looking to entertain the electric crowd of the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as the Dubuque Martial Arts Group athlete looks to keep his spot as the No. 5 contender in the featherweight Muay Thai division.

ONE Fight Night 23 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on July 5 during U.S. primetime.