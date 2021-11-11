How to watch ONE Championship Online for ONE: NEXTGEN II?

Watching ONE Championship online is more accessible and convenient than ever. Its next event, ONE: NEXTGEN II, takes place at Singapore Indoor Stadium on November 12, 8:30 PM SGT. The card will comprise of a total of six bouts contested in various martial arts namely Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA.

The main event will be a highly anticipated clash between #1 bantamweight Muay Thai contender Saempetch and rising star Rittewada. Saempetch, riding a three-fight winning streak, is looking to seal another win to land a rematch with current ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O. In his way is the lethal counter striker Rittewada, who himself is trying to bounce back after a loss earlier this year. The outcome of this bout might have strong implications on who will face the bantamweight champion next.

Also on the card is an MMA classic in the making between featherweight bangers in Tang Kai and Yoon Chang Min. Tang is a calculated aggressor, while Yoon likes to push forward with hard strikes. The stylistic similarities could make for an interesting bout to watch.

Other highlights of the card feature alternate bouts as part of the ONE Kickboxing Featherweight Grand Prix. Zhang Chunyu faces Dovydas Rimkus, while Jo Nattawut squares off Yurik Davtyan. Lots of kickboxing fireworks await ONE Championship fans.

For those who want to watch this event by ONE Championship online, here are the details:

Where to watch ONE Championship online for ONE: NEXTGEN II

The full event stream will be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning at 8:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 12 November.

The first two bouts will be streamed on ONE’s Facebook page.

In addition, fans from the US can watch this event by ONE Championship online on Bleacher Report, B/R App, or B/R’s YouTube channel at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 12 November.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: NEXTGEN II, the event will immediately be made available to stream on B/R’s YouTube channel.

Learn more about how to view this event through ONE championship online on their event page here.

Edited by Josh Evanoff