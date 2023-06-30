WATCH: ‘Sexyama’s’ emotionally charged knockout victories in ONE Championship

ONE Championship shared a highlight reel of ‘Sexyama’ Yoshihiro Akiyama’s knockout wins since joining the promotion.

Before signing with ONE, Akiyama solidified his legacy as a warrior in several MMA promotions worldwide. In June 2019, the Japanese superstar made his ONE promotional debut, and things didn’t go as planned. After three hard-fought rounds against Agilan Thani, ‘Sexyama’ lost by unanimous decision, creating questions about whether he could bounce back in his 40s.

Akiyama, however, silenced doubters in his next two fights. He started with a first-round knockout against Sherif Mohamed in February 2020. Two years later, the Japanese superstar returned and knocked out Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in the first round to continue building momentum.

While the 47-year-old legend awaits his next challenge, ONE decided to honor him with an Instagram video showcasing his back-to-back wins. The social media post was captioned:

“Sexyama always puts on a SHOW 🤩 Enjoy highlights of the “Physical: 100” star’s finishes in ONE! @akiyamachoo”

There’s no doubt that ‘Sexyama’ will be returning for another fight in ONE Championship. In fact, the 47-year-old has claimed numerous times that he doesn’t plan to retire until he’s at least 50. The question is, who’s next for the Japanese-Korean legend?

The reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight world champion, Christian Lee, is still recovering from the tragic passing of his younger sister, Victoria Lee. As a result, the division is expected to crown an interim world champion.

In the meantime, Akiyama could be one win away from a title shot. Two potential opponents for the 47-year-old are former world champion Kiamrian Abbasov and Zebaztian Kadestam.

