Watch: Tyson Fury celebrates England's massive win over Germany in Euro 2020

British boxer Tyson Fury has celebrated the England football team's latest victory. They defeated fellow European football giants Germany in the round of 16 at the UEFA Euro 2020.

Tyson Fury celebrating England’s second goal against Germany while in the gym training for Deontay Wilder in Vegas…



As one can see, 'The Gypsy King' Tyson Fury was perhaps in the middle of his training when England knocked Germany out to advance to the quarter finals of Euro 2020.

The 'Clash of the Titans' went on without goals until the closing stretch of the match. Manchester City attacking midfielder/winger Raheem Sterling scored the opening goal for England in the seventy-sixth minute of the match. He pushed in a wonderful pass from Jack Grealish from the left wing to take the lead.

Football fans across the country are celebrating after England beat Germany 2-0 to progress to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.



Star striker Harry Kane quickly followed up with a goal of his own ten minutes later. Jack Grealish, once again, fulfilled his duty and lobbed in a wonderful ball that Harry Kane rushed towards and headed into the back of the net.

With Harry Kane's goal coming in the eighty-sixth minute, England sealed their victory over the formidable German team. They will face Ukraine in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

English football fans celebrated throughout the world, with Tyson Fury being no exception. The world heavyweight champion celebrated with his partners at the gym, singing, "It's coming home, it's coming home."

What is next for Tyson Fury?

Tyson Fury will face Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight on July 24, 2021. The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have fought on two occasions. Their first fight in December 2018 saw the two heavyweight greats going the distance for twelve rounds. The fight ended in a controversial draw, setting up a historic rematch in the process.

Tyson Fury put on a dominating performance against the 'Bronze Bomber' in their rematch in February 2021. Deontay Wilder lost the rematch via technical KO (corner stoppage).

Do you think Tyson Fury will be able to repeat history and defeat Deontay Wilder again? Or will the Bronze Bomber rise to the occasion and avenge his first and only professional defeat? Cast your predictions in the comments section!

