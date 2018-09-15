Watch UFC Fight Night 136 Live & Exclusive on SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD on September 15, 2018, at 11.30 pm

Hunt vs. Oleinik

Eastern European talents are all set to storm Russia in the UFC Fight Night 136 featuring hard-hitting Heavyweight Bout between fan favourite, Mark Hunt, and hometown lad, Aleksei Oleinik followed by Light Heavyweight Bout between contender, Jan Blachowicz and Ukrainian finishing machine, Nikita Krylov.

Heavyweight Bout – Mark Hunt vs Aleksei Oleinik

“AGE IS JUST A NUMBER”

Mark Hunt, 44, and Aleksei Oleinik, 41 both battle it out for one of the most awaited match in Moscow. Fans are ecstatic about the fact that the local boy, Oleinik is locking horns with the Kiwi who is a “finisher” known for his vicious one-punch knockout power.

Mark Hunt has secured 10 of his 13 career victories by knockout averaging 2.91 strikes per minute with an accuracy of 44.19% , meanwhile Aleksei Oleinik is the complete opposite of Hunt, electing to finish his fights by submission. He has won 44 of his 68 professional fight by submission averaging 79% wins through submission compared to his opponent who hasn’t won any matches through submission. Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik are both strong defensively averaging 51.31% and 50.87% blocks respectively keeping this bout in balance.

However, for the Russian to win this fight, he will need to get on the inside to get Mark Hunt to the ground, but getting close to Hunt can be extremely dangerous as the bout is just one punch away.

Mark Hunt - Profile

Record: 13-12-1 , 1NC

Key Wins: Derrick Lewis (UFC Fight Night 110); Antonio Silva (UFC 193); Frank Mir (UFC Fight Night 85)

Key Losses: Junior Dos Santos (UFC 160); Brock Lesnar (UFC Fight Night 200); Alistair Overeem (UFC 209)

Aleksei Oleinik - Profile

Record: 56-11-1

Key Wins: Junior Albini (UFC 224); Victor Pesta (UFC Fight Night 103); Jared Rosholt (UFC Fight Night 57)

Key Losses: Curtis Blaydes (UFC 217); Daniel Omeilanczuk (UFC Fight Night 91)

Light Heavyweight Bout – Jan Blachowicz vs Nikita Krylov

Jan Blachowicz is an extremely well-rounded fighter but hasn’t found great success inside the Octagon. Krylov on the other hand enters the Octagon for the first time since his loss to Misha Cirkunov in December 2016.

Jan Blachowicz is in the form of his life after avenging his loss to Jimi Manuwa but Nikita Krylov is no pushover – a Master of Sports in Kyokushin Karate, Hand-to-Hand Combat and Submission Fighting, he can win a match even when the odds are against him.

It’s going to be a high-action and relevant Light Heavyweight contest with the division as shallow as it has ever been, an impressive finish could propel the victor into the title picture. Blachowicz’s experience and granite chin could be the deciding factor in preventing the Ukrainian from finding his usual finish but impressive finishes come easy for Krylov who was astounding in every single of his wins.

Jan Blachowicz - Profile

Record: 21-7-0

Key Wins: Jimi Manuwa (UFC Fight Night 127), Ilir Latifi (UFC Fight Night 53), Jared Cannonier (UFC on FOX 26), Devin Clark (UFC Fight Night 118)

Key Losses: Alexander Gustafsson (UFC Fight Night 93), Jimi Manuwa (UFC Fight Night 64), Corey Anderson (UFC 191)

Nikita Krylow - Profile

Record: 24-5-0

Key Wins: Emanuel Newton (Fight Nights Global 77), Fabio Maldonado (Fight Nights Global 87), Walt Harris (UFC on FOX 10), Marcos Rogerio de Lima (UFC Fight Night 69)

Key Losses: Misha Cirkunov (UFC 206), Ovince Saint Preux (UFC 171)

Source: (UFC.com)

